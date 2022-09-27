ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: World Tourism Day celebrated at Tawang

The tourism department Tawang in collaboration with district administration has organised the programme in which traditional games sports and culture programme were presented involving tourists and villagers,

September 27, 2022
Arunachal: World Tourism Day celebrated at Tawang

TAWANG- The World Tourism Day was celebrated at Kushangnang (Under Kyidphel circle ) the birth place of  Mayum Tsewang Lhamo, mother of His Holiness the 6th Dalai Lama Gyalwa Tsangyang Gyatso.

The tourism department Tawang in collaboration with district administration has organised the programme in which traditional games sports and culture programme were presented involving tourists and villagers, with the theme” Re-Thinking tourism”.

Speaking on the occasion Deputy Commissioner Tawang,  Kesang Ngurup Damo emphasised on promoting rural tourism and asked villagers to preserve the rich tradition and culture, and promote it to attract tourists in rural areas.

He remembered the contribution made by earlier leaders and administrators in making Present Tawang, Kharsaneng area is rice bowl of Tawang, but in comparison to other places of Arunachal our agriculture land is very limited, so tourism is the only future scope. We need to keep our village’s clean and promote homestays.

District Tourism officer, Tawang Tsering Deki, Gram Chairperson Jamkhar Leki Phuntso, and EAC Kyidphel Tsering Choden also spoke on the occasion.

September 27, 2022
