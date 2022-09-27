Arunachal: preliminary meeting for 8th Tawang festival held

TAWANG- A preliminary meeting regarding conduct of 8th Tawang festival was convened this afternoon in the conference hall of DC office Tawang. The meeting was chaired by MLA Tawang Tsering Tashi and was attended by all stakeholders.

In the preliminary meeting it was informed by the Festival Director Tseten Chombay, that this year the calender event is proposed to be held from 28-31st October 2022.

Tawang festival is one of the major cultural festival of North East India and there shall be no compromise in its preparation and conduct he added.

He also proposed for village tour for the tourists during the festival and to encourage villagers on a mechanism for self sustenance.

DC Tawang Kesang Ngurup Damo sought cooperation from all stakeholders and said more review meetings will be called in days to come for better coordination.

MLA Tawang Tsering Tashi suggested that village tour programme for tourists may be out sourced to villagers for sustenance in near future,but the publicity and facilitation to tourists may be done by festival committee, tour operators and hoteliers.

ADVERTISEMENT

He further said that Tawang festival is a roadmap of the govt. It should be commercialized now and unemployed youths and others can earn by taking benefit of the platform of Tawang festival. He stressed for quality service and conveyed his best wishes for successful conduct of the festival.

Earlier the minutes of the meeting of last festival was read out by DTO(Tourism) Tsering Dekey and made threadbare discussion taking inputs and suggestions from all stakeholders for successful conduct of 8th Tawang festival.