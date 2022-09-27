Arunachal: Khandu Sends-off state sportspersons for 36th National Games

ITANAGAR- Chief Minister Pema Khandu today accorded a warm send-off to the Arunachal contingent of sportspersons, who will be competing in various events at the 36th National Games being held in Gujrat from September 29.

Speaking to the young sportspersons here at CMO today, Khandu wished them the best and expressed hope that they will keep the Arunachal Flag high.

“Your hard work and dedication to your chosen sport has given you this rare opportunity to represent Arunachal Pradesh at the national level sporting event. Keep the spirit of sportsmanship close to your heart no matter you win or lose,” he advised.

Also Read- APPSC Paper Leak: Arunachal Guv commends the State Govt for recommending CBI enquiry

Khandu expressed happiness that this time, under the banner of Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA), the largest ever contingent from the state will participate in five events at the National Games.

The Arunachal contingent consists of 31 members including support staff, officials and one sports journalist. The players will be participating in five events of wushu, weightlifting, skateboarding, boxing and judo.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Aim for the Gold and give your best. If you lose, don’t give up hope. More opportunities will come your way. Keep your chin up and know that every Arunachalee is behind you,” Khandu said.

The Chief Minister assured all support from the state government. He said all required facilities and logistics will be taken care of the state government through the department of sports and AOA.

“We will ensure that your morale and performance is not effected due to any lack of basic facilities,” he assured.

Also Read- Pema Khandu dedicates Sii Lake to people of Ziro Valley

Khandu also revealed that the state government will soon review the cash incentives provided to meritorious sportspersons of the state.

“We will sit and discuss on it with AOA and other stakeholders and certainly enhance the amount of cash incentives provided to meritorious sportspersons,” he informed.

During the formal send-off ceremony, the Chief Minister launched the sports kit for the Arunachal contingent.

Also present on the occasion were AOA President and state Education Minister Taba Tedir and AOA Secretary General Bamang Tago.

The Arunachal contingent will be headed by Abraham K Techi as the Chief-de-Mission with Dr Tadang Minu as the Deputy Chief-de-Mission.

Both AOA President and Secretary General will accompany the Arunachal contingent for the inaugural ceremony on September 29. The event will conclude on October 12.