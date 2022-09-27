ADVERTISMENT
North East

Assam: GHC upholds life term for NDFB chief Ranjan Daimari in 2008 blasts case

In January, 2019, a special court in Guwahati sentenced Daimari and nine others to life imprisonment for murder and other charges.

September 27, 2022
0 1 minute read
Assam: GHC upholds life term for NDFB chief Ranjan Daimari in 2008 blasts case

GUWAHATI-  The Gauhati High Court today upheld the life imprisonment sentence National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB-R) chief Ranjan Daimari  in the 2008 Assam serial blasts case which killed more than 88 people and crippled more than 500 others.

The blasts were conducted in four cities of Assam, viz, Gauhati, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, and Barpeta. Daimari was earlier found guilty of planning the 2008 blasts in 2019 by a special court in Gauhati.

In January, 2019, a special court in Guwahati sentenced Daimari and nine others to life imprisonment for murder and other charges.

Four others, Muthu Ram Brahma, Prabhat Boro, Jayanti Brahma and Nilim Daimary were sentenced to 5 to 7 years under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Related Articles

Daimari was the mastermind of one of the most inhuman attacks in the land of Assam which has gone into the annals of Assam’s history as one of its darkest chapters.

Daimari was on an on-again, off-again trail to the prison as he was granted bail in 2020 for four weeks to take part in the Bodo peace talks.

ADVERTISEMENT

He along with the other nine that were convicted moved to the Gauhati High Court last year in April and sought a suspension of their sentence which the top court denied.

On Tuesday, the division bench comprising justices Suman Shyam and Malasri Nandi of Gauhati HC rejected the appeal filed by Daimari and six others while acquitting three accused who were earlier sentenced to life.

After the blasts, the Assam Police issued red alerts for Daimari, and after a two-year-long search, Daimari was apprehended by a team of Bangladesh Rifles in Bangladesh following which he was handed over to Indian custody.

Tags
September 27, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH DEKHO NORTHEAST VIDEO

Related Articles

Tapir Gao's Missing Brother Rescued From A Guwahati Hotel

Tapir Gao’s Missing Brother Rescued From A Guwahati Hotel

July 30, 2022
Festival to showcase Northeast India in Thailand

Festival to showcase Northeast India in Thailand

July 24, 2022
Corona: Covid cases growing rapidly in North East

Corona: Covid cases growing rapidly in North East

July 22, 2022
Tensions At Assam-Arunachal Border Over Alleged Land Encroachment

Tensions At Assam-Arunachal Border Over Alleged Land Encroachment

July 19, 2022
Northeast has lost forest areas three times the size of Delhi: GFW

Northeast has lost forest areas three times the size of Delhi: GFW

July 18, 2022
Sikkim Police Personnel Fires at 3 Colleagues in Delhi, 2 Dead

Sikkim Police Personnel Fires at 3 Colleagues in Delhi, 2 Dead

July 18, 2022
Two killed, four critically injured in road mishap

Two killed, four critically injured in road mishap

July 12, 2022
Assam: Two-day unique technology festival kickstarts in RGU

Assam: Two-day unique technology festival kickstarts in RGU

June 29, 2022
Assam: RGU Art Exhibition Kickstarts at State Art Gallery

Assam: RGU Art Exhibition Kickstarts at State Art Gallery

June 13, 2022
World Environment Day: Student unions of NE conducts plantation drive at JNU campus.

World Environment Day: Student unions of NE conducts plantation drive at JNU campus.

June 13, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button