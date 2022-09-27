Assam: GHC upholds life term for NDFB chief Ranjan Daimari in 2008 blasts case

GUWAHATI- The Gauhati High Court today upheld the life imprisonment sentence National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB-R) chief Ranjan Daimari in the 2008 Assam serial blasts case which killed more than 88 people and crippled more than 500 others.

The blasts were conducted in four cities of Assam, viz, Gauhati, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon, and Barpeta. Daimari was earlier found guilty of planning the 2008 blasts in 2019 by a special court in Gauhati.

In January, 2019, a special court in Guwahati sentenced Daimari and nine others to life imprisonment for murder and other charges.

Four others, Muthu Ram Brahma, Prabhat Boro, Jayanti Brahma and Nilim Daimary were sentenced to 5 to 7 years under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Daimari was the mastermind of one of the most inhuman attacks in the land of Assam which has gone into the annals of Assam’s history as one of its darkest chapters.

Daimari was on an on-again, off-again trail to the prison as he was granted bail in 2020 for four weeks to take part in the Bodo peace talks.

He along with the other nine that were convicted moved to the Gauhati High Court last year in April and sought a suspension of their sentence which the top court denied.

On Tuesday, the division bench comprising justices Suman Shyam and Malasri Nandi of Gauhati HC rejected the appeal filed by Daimari and six others while acquitting three accused who were earlier sentenced to life.

After the blasts, the Assam Police issued red alerts for Daimari, and after a two-year-long search, Daimari was apprehended by a team of Bangladesh Rifles in Bangladesh following which he was handed over to Indian custody.