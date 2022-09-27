APPSC Paper Leak: Arunachal Guv commends the State Govt for recommending CBI enquiry

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) commended the State Government for recommending CBI enquiry into the alleged leakage of APPSC question papers. He was discussing the issue with the chief minister Pema Khandu.

The Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.) at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on 27th September 2022.They discussed about Public Service Commission issue, Hollongi Airport, law and order and developmental projects.

The Governor, sharing his grave concern of the Public Service Commission case, emphasized on streamlining the State Public Service Commission to reclaim the prestige and trust amongst the people, particularly the youth.

The Governor appreciated the Chief Minister for his proposal to get the Greenfield airport at Hollongi dedicated by Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who laid the foundation for the airport on 8th February 2019.

The Governor and the Chief Minister also discussed issues of Arunachal Pradesh to be taken up in the ensuing North Eastern Council meeting on 9th October 2022 at Guwahati. He insisted on strengthening the road communication network, particularly the orphan roads which will be beneficial for the people of both sides of the interstate boundary.

Earlier, the Chief Minister briefed about his meeting with Prime Minister and other ongoing developmental projects in different parts of the State.