Arunachal

Arunachal: POSHAN mela concludes in Papum Pare

51 SHGs put up their stalls showcasing organic local vegetables, food items, vegetables, fruits etc.

September 30, 2022
0 2 minutes read
DOIMUKH-  The 5th Rashtriya Poshan Maah (1st to 30th Sep) of Papum Pare district culminated today with a POSHAN mela held at Monday Market Area on Friday.

The Mela was organised by ICDS, Doimukh Cell in collaboration with ArSLM and PRI members of Doimukh and Gumto circles. 51 SHGs put up their stalls showcasing organic local vegetables, food items, vegetables, fruits etc.

Mrs Tana Yaho, EAC, Doimukh  inaugurated the POSHAN mela and visited the POSHAN stalls put up by the local women folk and SHGs depicting organic food items and its nutrition values .

She also briefed about objectives of PM’S overarching POSHAN Abhiyaan and importance of celebrating Rashtriya POSHAN as a Jan Andolan.

“ This is a very important scheme for upgrading nutritional status of children below 6 years, adolescent girls and pregnant & lactating mothers,” she further added.

Highlighting the status of women health in the district and lauding the contribution of the Anganwadi workers in uplifting the health quotient in rural areas, she said that “the quantum of malnourished women and children are from the rural areas and therefore it becomes prerogative to concentrate awareness activities in the grassroot levels. “

“ But certain reforms like recruiting educated women as  Anganwadi workers, since they will be in a better position to read and understand nutritional topics and guidelines, have to be politically supported and  implemented by all concern,” she added.

Mrs Yaho also called for avoiding junk food  and adopting a healthy lifestyle.

Mrs  Maya Murtem, CDPO, Doimukh division briefed about the activities carried out during the 5th Rashtriya Poshan Maah.

Also stating the importance of POSHAN mela she said that “the mela provides a platform for all the womenfolk to interact and share their knowledge about organic products and local culinary practices.”

The Anganwadi workers shared their views about the POSHAN maah. They expressed gratitude to CDPO Murtem for reposting faith on the workers and motivating them to work as a team.

Women from as far as Bogoli and  Denka, participated in the POSHAN mela.

GPCs  Tana Samson,  Rose Panchayat, MrsTana Sita, Lekha Panchayat, Dobam Alagi, Doimukh town, Techi Gombu, Rono Panchayat, Miss Ngurang Asha, Emchi Panchayat,  Tana Daniel, Bogoli and Liamkam  Afi,  Block Mission Manager, ArSLM also attended the programme.

