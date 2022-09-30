Arunachal: Innovation center cum lab inaugurated in GHSS, Balijan

BALIJAN- A Innovation center cum lab was inaugurated at GHSS, Balijan by ADC Balijan is Tasso Gambo, in the presence of Mrs Tem Pika, ZPM lower Balijan and Dr Nikita Panggam, in charge PD cum DPDO, Papumpare district.

The aims and objectives of this Centre to equip students on 21st century skills like critical thinking, problem solving, coding and artificial intelligence.

Students will be doing curriculum mapped experiments along with their course flow. There are over 1800 experiments kits, 3D Printer, Robotics kits, Demonstration Models, Various tools along with good room ambience.

With one Innovation center cum lab each at GHSS Sagalee and GHSS Doimukh inaugurated this month,

This is the third Centre of its kind in the district which was funded by the District Administration.