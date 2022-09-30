ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Innovation center cum lab inaugurated in GHSS, Balijan

September 30, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Innovation centre cum lab inaugurated in GHSS, Balijan

BALIJAN-  A Innovation center cum lab was inaugurated at GHSS, Balijan by ADC Balijan is Tasso Gambo, in the presence of Mrs Tem Pika, ZPM lower Balijan and Dr Nikita Panggam, in charge PD cum DPDO,  Papumpare district.

The aims and objectives of this Centre to equip students on 21st century skills like critical thinking, problem solving, coding and artificial intelligence.

Also Read-  POSHAN mela concludes in Papum Pare

Students will be doing curriculum mapped experiments along with their course flow. There are over 1800 experiments kits, 3D Printer, Robotics kits, Demonstration Models, Various tools along with good room ambience.

Related Articles

With one Innovation center cum lab  each at GHSS Sagalee and GHSS Doimukh inaugurated this month,

This is the third Centre of its kind in the district which was funded by the District Administration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tags
September 30, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH DEKHO NORTHEAST VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: AAPSU serves 20-day ultimatum to govt for declaring results of police recruitment exam

Arunachal: AAPSU serves 20-day ultimatum to govt for declaring results of police recruitment exam

September 28, 2022
Arunachal: BJP organizes program on Unity in diversity –cum- exhibition on PM Modi’s life vision and politics

Arunachal: BJP organizes program on Unity in diversity –cum- exhibition on PM Modi’s life vision and politics

September 28, 2022
Arunachal: Ziro gears up to implement People’s Plan Campaign

Arunachal: Ziro gears up to implement People’s Plan Campaign

September 28, 2022
US Embassy launches website to document cultural heritage of tribes in Arunachal Pradesh

US Embassy launches website to document cultural heritage of tribes in Arunachal Pradesh

September 27, 2022
Arunachal: World Tourism Day Celebrated in Longding

Arunachal: World Tourism Day Celebrated in Longding

September 27, 2022
Arunachal: preliminary meeting for 8th Tawang festival held

Arunachal: preliminary meeting for 8th Tawang festival held

September 27, 2022
Arunachal: World Tourism Day celebrated at Tawang

Arunachal: World Tourism Day celebrated at Tawang

September 27, 2022
PM SVANidhi camp begin in newly Urban town Lemmi Pakke Kessang

PM SVANidhi camp begin in newly Urban town Lemmi Pakke Kessang

September 27, 2022
APPSC Paper Leak: Arunachal Guv commends the State Govt for recommending CBI enquiry

APPSC Paper Leak: Arunachal Guv commends the State Govt for recommending CBI enquiry

September 27, 2022
Arunachal seeks CBI inquiry into APPSC question paper leak

Arunachal seeks CBI inquiry into APPSC question paper leak

September 26, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button