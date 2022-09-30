Arunachal: Rural Mart inaugurated at Yachuli Market

ZIRO- A Rural Mart supported by NABARD at Yachuli Market in Ziro II Block of Lower Subansiri district, on Friday inaugurated by Mewang Lowang , DDM, NABARD. The Rural Mart was sanctioned to the Khelpu Village Organisation comprising of ten SHGs of 93 women members from Yachuli area of Lower Subansiri District.

NABARD will provide grant assistance to cover the initial operational costs like rent and salary of sales person besides cost of promotion and basic capital costs. This will help the SHG members who may be risk averse and lack financial capability to have a marketing outlet for their products.

The scheme is part of the marketing initiatives supported by NABARD to enable the producers to sell their farm and off-farm products at reasonable prices by avoiding involvement of intermediaries, monopoly and malpractices of established businesspersons.

It will serve as a link between the producers and the customers, thus aiding generation of additional income and employment at the grassroots level. The Mart will provide employment and livelihood opportunities to many SHG members/ families in the district.

Speaking on the occasion, DDM expressed his happiness as NABARD was able to create its footprint in the Ziro II Block of Lower Subansiri district through this Rural Mart marketing initiative by grant support from NABARD. He also shared valuable tips for running a marketing venture successfully.

He also announced that the Nyishi handloom had been taken up for Geographical Indication (GI) Registration by NABARD and the application had already been filed successfully which will give a unique identity to the handloom products of the district being produced by the SHG members.

DDM congratulated the SHG members and wished them all success in their new venture. He also promised to support them in their future ventures.

The ZPM Yachuli, Joram Elyu, Yachuli Market Secretary, Joram Tedh, GPC, LDM SBI, BMM ArSRLM, Yachuli, PLF members of 10 SHGs and others were present on the occasion.