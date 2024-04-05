Attempt to link cash seized at Longding, with Conrad K Sangma is baseless- NPP

SHILLONG- The National People’s Party (NPP) on Friday said any attempt to link the seizure of Rs 1 crore at Longding, with its national president Conrad K Sangma is baseless.

In a statement released on Friday, the party expressed surprise at the reports, stating that they were entirely unaware of the incident until it was brought to light by the media.

The statement added that any attempt to associate this incident with our National President is unfounded and lacks merit.

The party further clarified that the vehicle in question was not part of their convoy, a fact they claim is officially confirmed by the Longding area Superintendent of Police.

Moreover, the statement emphasized that all vehicles, including those transporting their National President, underwent standard security checks during the election code of conduct protocols, revealing no irregularities.

The recent seizure of Rs 1 crore from a vehicle in the convoy of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad has stirred a controversy.

The vehicle in question reportedly belonged to a senior official of Badri Rai company, a prominent entity engaged in various projects across Meghalaya, including the construction of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly building.

While initial speculation suggested the funds were intended for the construction workers, the Income Tax Department is initiating an investigation.

Stricter guidelines from the Election Commission prohibit cash transportation exceeding Rs 50,000 during the model code of conduct.

It’s noteworthy that the NPP has opted not to contest the Lok Sabha elections in Arunachal Pradesh, reiterating its support for the NDA candidates.