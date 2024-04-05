Arunachal: Army’s Naib Subedar dies in Dibang

ITANAGAR- A Naib Subedar of the Indian Army has made the supreme sacrifice in “bona fide line of duty” in the “operational area” of the Dibang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh, sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Army, in a post on X on Friday, expressed deepest condolences over the demise of Naib Subedar Giriraj Prasad Yadav. However, the exact cause of his death was not immediately known.

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel

“General Manoj Pande #COAS and All Ranks of #IndianArmy salute the supreme sacrifice of Naib Subedar Giriraj Prasad Yadav who laid down his life in the line of duty in #Dibang Sector and offer deepest condolences to the bereaved family,” the Army said in the post.

Sources said the Army personnel made the supreme sacrifice in “bona fide line of duty” in the “operational area” of the Dibang Sector.

Also Read- Governor participates in Mopin festival celebration at Itanagar

The Army’s Eastern Command informed about his death in a post on X in the early hours of Friday.

“#IndianArmy #Braveheart Lt Gen RC Tiwari, #ArmyCdrEC & All Ranks express deepest condolences on the demise of Naib Subedar Giriraj Prasad Yadav who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in #Dibang Sector of #ArunachalPradesh. Indian Army stands firmly with the bereaved family. @adgpi @SpokespersonMoD,” it said.