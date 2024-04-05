ADVERTISMENT
ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Army’s Naib Subedar dies in Dibang

However, the exact cause of his death was not immediately known.

Last Updated: April 5, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Army's Naib Subedar dies in Dibang

ITANAGAR-  A Naib Subedar of the Indian Army has made the supreme sacrifice in “bona fide line of duty” in the “operational area” of the Dibang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh, sources said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Army, in a post on X on Friday, expressed deepest condolences over the demise of Naib Subedar Giriraj Prasad Yadav.  However, the exact cause of his death was not immediately known.

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel 

“General Manoj Pande #COAS and All Ranks of #IndianArmy salute the supreme sacrifice of Naib Subedar Giriraj Prasad Yadav who laid down his life in the line of duty in #Dibang Sector and offer deepest condolences to the bereaved family,” the Army said in the post.

Related Articles

Sources said the Army personnel made the supreme sacrifice in “bona fide line of duty” in the “operational area” of the Dibang Sector.

Also Read- Governor participates in Mopin festival celebration at Itanagar

The Army’s Eastern Command informed about his death in a post on X in the early hours of Friday.

“#IndianArmy #Braveheart Lt Gen RC Tiwari, #ArmyCdrEC & All Ranks express deepest condolences on the demise of Naib Subedar Giriraj Prasad Yadav who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty in #Dibang Sector of #ArunachalPradesh. Indian Army stands firmly with the bereaved family. @adgpi @SpokespersonMoD,” it said.

Tags
Last Updated: April 5, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Chowna Mein of BJP elected unopposed from 46-Chowkham (ST) Assembly Constituency

Arunachal: Chowna Mein of BJP elected unopposed from 46-Chowkham (ST) Assembly Constituency

Arunachal: Yachuli to witness straight fight between Taba Tedir and Tako Tatung

Arunachal: Yachuli to witness straight fight between Taba Tedir and Tako Tatung

Arunachal: 8 BJP candidates in including CM Pema Khandu, set to win unopposed

Arunachal: 8 BJP candidates in including CM Pema Khandu, set to win unopposed

Arunachal: SP Longding injured after crowd pelt stones during scrutiny of nominations

Arunachal: SP Longding injured after crowd pelt stones during scrutiny of nominations

Arunachal: Pema Khandu's assets grew by 100% in 5 years, shows affidavit

Arunachal: Pema Khandu’s assets grew by 100% in 5 years, shows affidavit

MHA extends AFSPA in 3 dists of Arunachal Pradesh for 6 months

MHA extends AFSPA in 3 dists of Arunachal Pradesh for 6 months

Arunachal: HU students visit Tipi Orchid Research Centre in West Kameng

Arunachal: HU students visit Tipi Orchid Research Centre in West Kameng

Arunachal: APUWJ East Siang Unit with DA conducts coordination meeting on conduct of media persons during polls

Arunachal: APUWJ East Siang Unit with DA conducts coordination meeting on conduct of media persons during polls

Arunachal: Eight candidates file nominations for Yachuli and Ziro-Hapoli Assembly Constituencies

Arunachal: Eight candidates file nominations for Yachuli and Ziro-Hapoli Assembly Constituencies

Arunachal Assembly Polls: CM Pema Khandu elected unopposed

Arunachal Assembly Polls: CM Pema Khandu elected unopposed

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button