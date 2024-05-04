Arunachal: Truck Carrying Iron Rods Falls into Kurung River, Driver Feared Dead

KOLORIANG- A driver feared dead, when pickup truck loaded with iron steel rods, he was driving careened off the road and plunged into the waters of the Kurung River. The incident occurred near Koloriang town in the Kurung Kumey district. while another survived.

The driver, identified as Merung Bahadur Limbu ( 42 ) belongs to Gohpur, Assam, remains missing and is feared to have lost his life in the tragic accident. While handyman Donesh Sobar, miraculously survived with minor leg injuries.

According to SP Kurung Kumey, Bomken Basar, the incident occurred early morning as the pickup truck was en route to Nangram village via the Parsi Parlo PMGSY road.

“There was a weak portion of road known as sliding zone due to continuous soil erosion in this starting point of Parsiparlo road, In morning first a tractor crossed this portion making the soil more weak followed by this mini truck which skidded down along the loose soil into deep down inside Kurung river ”.

Rescue team comprising of BRO, district administration, police department, Koloriang market association members & common citizens managed to rescue & retrieve the vehicle using folkland, cranes despite the heavy current of Kurung river. The body of driver is missing which is feared drowned into down stream.