ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Truck Carrying Iron Rods Falls into Kurung River, Driver Feared Dead

The incident occurred near Koloriang town in the Kurung Kumey district. while another survived.

Last Updated: May 4, 2024
1 minute read
Arunachal: Truck Carrying Iron Rods Falls into Kurung River, Driver Feared Dead

KOLORIANG- A driver feared dead, when pickup truck loaded with iron steel rods, he was driving careened off the road and plunged into the waters of the Kurung River. The incident occurred near Koloriang town in the Kurung Kumey district. while another survived.

The driver, identified as Merung Bahadur Limbu ( 42 ) belongs to Gohpur, Assam, remains missing and is feared to have lost his life in the tragic accident. While handyman Donesh Sobar, miraculously survived with minor leg injuries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel 

According to SP Kurung Kumey, Bomken Basar,  the incident occurred early morning as the pickup truck was en route to Nangram village via the Parsi Parlo PMGSY road.

Related Articles

Arunachal: Truck Carrying Iron Rods Falls into Kurung River, Driver Feared Dead

“There was a weak portion of road known as sliding zone due to continuous soil erosion in this starting point of Parsiparlo road, In morning first a tractor crossed this portion making the soil more weak followed by this mini truck which skidded down along the loose soil into deep down inside Kurung river ”.

Arunachal: Watch Tawang’s History

Rescue team comprising of BRO, district administration, police department, Koloriang market association members & common citizens managed to rescue & retrieve the vehicle using folkland, cranes despite the heavy current of Kurung river. The body of driver is missing which is feared drowned into down stream.

Tags
Last Updated: May 4, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Weather Report: IMD predicts More Rains in Arunachal Pradesh

Weather Report: IMD predicts More Rains in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: Indian Army organizes ex-servicemen rally for veterans at Tawang

Arunachal: Indian Army organizes ex-servicemen rally for veterans at Tawang

Arunachal: SP leads to repair a Hanging Bridge for movement of polling party

Arunachal: DPGC Conducts Heritage Walk on “Oral Tradition Project: Storytelling for Social Change”

Arunachal: DPGC Conducts Heritage Walk on “Oral Tradition Project: Storytelling for Social Change”

Ms Duyir Ete of Arunachal Pradesh is crowned VogueStar Miss India 2024.

Ms Duyir Ete of Arunachal Pradesh is crowned VogueStar Miss India 2024.

Arunachal: Massive landslide between Hunli and Anini in Dibang Valley

Arunachal: Massive landslide between Hunli and Anini in Dibang Valley

Arunachal: Guv, CM congratulate Yanung Jamoh Lego

Arunachal: Guv, CM congratulate Yanung Jamoh Lego

Arunachal: ECI orders repoll in 8 polling stations in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal: ECI orders repoll in 8 polling stations in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya In for Heavy Rains and Thunderstorms from April 20-22

Up to Very Heavy Rains to Lash Arunachal, Assam, Meghalaya Till Apr 26.

LIVE UPDATES: 38 per cent voters exercise franchise till 1pm in Arunachal

LIVE UPDATES: 38 per cent voters exercise franchise till 1pm in Arunachal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button