Arunachal: Himalayan University organised its 6th Convocation Ceremony

The convocation ceremony started with the National Anthem followed by lightning of lamp for invocation of Goddess Saraswati.

ITANAGAR-  The Himalayan University, Jollang, Itanagar organised its 6th Convocation on 4th May, 2024 with great elan and grandeur. 1036 students and 34 Gold Medallist of session 2023 were conferred with their respective degrees. The convocation ceremony started with the National Anthem followed by lightning of lamp for invocation of Goddess Saraswati.

Prof. K. Venugopal Rao, Vice-chancellor, declared the convocation open, administered the oath to the awardees and after the release of the Convocation Souvenir, presented the Annual Report of the University. Prof. Rao congratulated the graduating students, and emphasized the significance of teachers, educators, and people responsible for education in scaling up and skilling up the students of our country.

The convocation was graced by Prof. Tomo Riba, Vice-Chancellor, Arunachal Pradesh University, Pasighat as Chief Guest; Guest of Honour Swami Vedasarananda Maharaj Ji, Secretary, Ramakrishna Mission Hospital; Special Guest Prof. H D Yadav, Vice-Chancellor, SPU, Sikkim; Ibom Ete, President, Arunachal Pradesh Pharmacy Council; Dr.  A K Mishra, SLO NSS, Higher & Technical Education, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh.

Prof. H D Yadav while delivering his address congratulated the graduating students and advised them to apply the acquired knowledge effectively in the society and participate in nation-building.

Swami Vedasarananda Maharaj Ji, Guest of Honour began his address by congratulating the students, parents and faculties. He spoke about the ethical spirituality of acquiring and applying education and asked the graduating students that hard-work and service to the society should be your motto.

The Convocation Address was delivered by Prof. Tomo Riba, who said about being equipped with knowledge is imperative to have the ability to think fast. He emphasized on consistent grasp of knowledge and reminded the audience that change is the only constant, and everything we know can completely turn for the better or worse.”

Arm Wrestler Ms. Ibi Lollen, Special Alumni of University felicitated by Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor for her achievement in Asian Arm-wrestling Championship, April 2023 Dubai; National Arm-wrestling championship, May 2023 in Srinagar; International Combat Games, November 2019 in Delhi; International Health Sports & Fitness (Sheru classic) Festival, July 2018 in Delhi.

The Convocation ended with a Vote of Thanks by the Registrar, followed by the National Anthem sung by the students of the Institute.

