Arunachal: Team Arunachal from GHSS Mebo flagged off to participate in the Subroto Cup International Football Tournament at Delhi

PASIGHAT- A team of 18 member players from Government Higher Secondary School, Mebo under Mebo Sub-Division of East Siang district including team Coach, Mibom Pertin and Team Manager C.B Singh left were flagged off for Delhi by Odhuk Tabing, Dy. Director of School Education, East Siang district at Mebo IB ground at around 5:30 pm on Thursday to participate in the Subroto Cup (under 17 boys) Football Tournament-2022 at Delhi.

While flagging off the team Arunachal, Odhuk Tabing, said that he is hopeful of his boys playing good and wins laurels for the state. He also spoke about natural and inherent sporting talents of Arunachal Pradesh and Northeast in the field of Football and others.

While CB Singh, team manager spoke about the preparedness of his U-17 team which is the champion of the state after beating several districts in the recent time state tournament.

Meanwhile, Smti Olak Ratan, Principal of GHSS Mebo and the team extend their heartiest thanks to Lombo Tayeng, local MLA, 39 Mebo(ST) Assembly Constituency for providing logistic support and assuring more to provide all sorts of help to the team. A. Koyu, Addl. Dy. Commissioner, Mebo Sub-Division has been very supportive and helped for arrangement of accommodations for the team at Delhi, informed Smti Ratan, Principal while thanking Odhuk Tabing, DDSE East Siang District for flagging off and greeting the team.