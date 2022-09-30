ADVERTISMENT
Sports

Arunachal: Team Arunachal from GHSS Mebo flagged off to participate in the Subroto Cup International Football Tournament at Delhi

September 30, 2022
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: Team Arunachal from GHSS Mebo flagged off to participate in the Subroto Cup International Football Tournament at Delhi
PASIGHAT-   A team of 18 member players from Government Higher Secondary School, Mebo under Mebo Sub-Division of East Siang district including team Coach, Mibom Pertin and Team Manager C.B Singh left were flagged off for Delhi by Odhuk Tabing,  Dy. Director of School Education, East Siang district at Mebo IB ground at around 5:30 pm on Thursday to participate in the Subroto Cup (under 17 boys) Football Tournament-2022 at Delhi.
While flagging off the team Arunachal, Odhuk Tabing, said that he is hopeful of his boys playing good and wins laurels for the state. He also spoke about natural and inherent sporting talents of Arunachal Pradesh and Northeast in the field of Football and others.
While CB Singh, team manager spoke about the preparedness of his U-17 team which is the champion of the state after beating several districts in the recent time state tournament.
Meanwhile, Smti Olak Ratan, Principal of GHSS Mebo and the team extend their heartiest thanks to Lombo Tayeng, local MLA, 39 Mebo(ST) Assembly Constituency for providing logistic support and assuring more to provide all sorts of help to the team. A. Koyu, Addl. Dy. Commissioner, Mebo Sub-Division has been very supportive and helped for arrangement of accommodations for the team at Delhi, informed Smti Ratan, Principal while thanking Odhuk Tabing, DDSE East Siang District for flagging off and greeting the team.

Tags
September 30, 2022
0 1 minute read
WATCH DEKHO NORTHEAST VIDEO

Related Articles

Arunachal: Chess Olympiad torch relay reaches Namsai

Arunachal: Chess Olympiad torch relay reaches Namsai

July 14, 2022
Arunachal: Kra Daadi police organized Mini Marathon Race

Arunachal: Kra Daadi police organized Mini Marathon Race

June 25, 2022
Itanagar: AOA organised Marathon Race

Itanagar: AOA organised Marathon Race

June 23, 2022
Arunachal: Kra Daadi Admin felicitates winners of Hangpan Daada Memorial Trophy and Hornbill State Level Kabaddi Championship

Arunachal: Kra Daadi Admin felicitates winners of Hangpan Daada Memorial Trophy and Hornbill State Level Kabaddi Championship

June 19, 2022
Itanagar: 5th Sub Junior State Ranking Badminton Tournament begins

Itanagar: 5th Sub Junior State Ranking Badminton Tournament begins

June 10, 2022
Arunachal: Pema Khandu flagged-in 2nd Trans-Arunachal Drive

Arunachal: Pema Khandu flagged-in 2nd Trans-Arunachal Drive

May 15, 2022
Itanagar: DNGC NSS Unit attend NIMAS

Itanagar: DNGC NSS Unit attend NIMAS

May 10, 2022
Arunachal: Chowna Mein flags off Trans Arunachal Drive at Pangsau Pass in Changlang

Arunachal: Chowna Mein flags off Trans Arunachal Drive at Pangsau Pass in Changlang

May 5, 2022
Arunachal: RGU Karate Team wins Khelo India in Intervarsity Karate Championship

Arunachal: RGU Karate Team wins Khelo India in Intervarsity Karate Championship

May 3, 2022
Itanagar: Governor flags off the North-East India Inter-State Friendship Car Rally

Itanagar: Governor flags off the North-East India Inter-State Friendship Car Rally

April 10, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button