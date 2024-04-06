ADVERTISMENT
ADVERTISMENT
North East

Assam Police Officer Raj Mohan Ray dismissed from service

Ray was the SP of Darang when the sexual assault and murder of the 13-year-old girl...............

Last Updated: April 6, 2024
1 minute read
Assam Police Officer Raj Mohan Ray dismissed from service

GUWAHATI-   An Assam Police Service (APS) officer has been dismissed from service and disqualified for future employment in a case related to the sexual assault and murder of a girl in Darang district, of which he was the superintendent of police at the time of the incident, DGP GP Singh said on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In pursuance of policy of zero tolerance towards malpractices in @assampolice, Sri Raj Mohan Ray APS, the then Superintendent of Police Darang, has been awarded penalty of dismissal from service, which shall ordinarily be disqualification for future employment on April 1st 2024 by @mygovassam,” the Director General of Police posted on X.

Click here to Join our WhatsApp Channel 

Ray was the SP of Darang when the sexual assault and murder of the 13-year-old girl, who was working as a domestic help in the house of one Krishna Kamal Baruah, in June 2022 created an outrage and led to allegations that the police displayed extreme dereliction of duty in collecting photographic and videographic evidence of the incident.

Related Articles

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had visited the girl’s family two months later and, on his instructions, the body was exhumed and a second post-mortem conducted, which established sexual assault and murder of the victim.

Also Read- Observer Undertakes Foot March to Remote Polling Stations of Dibang Valley

Several people were arrested in the case subsequently, including Ray, employers of the victims, Darrang additional SP Rupam Phukan, Dhula police station officer-in-charge Utpal Bora and the three doctors who had conducted the first postmortem of the girl.

Tags
Last Updated: April 6, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Interstate Coordination Meeting for Simultaneous Elections 2024 held at Gohpur, Assam

Interstate Coordination Meeting for Simultaneous Elections 2024 held at Gohpur, Assam

PM Modi, Nitin Gadkari, Pema Khandu condole loss of lives in tragic accident in Assam

PM Modi, Nitin Gadkari, Pema Khandu condole loss of lives in tragic accident in Assam

Historic tripartite peace accord inked between ULFA, Centre, Assam Govt.

India including northeast will be a developed nation by 2047- Dr. Rajkumar

India including northeast will be a developed nation by 2047- Dr. Rajkumar

Three Jungle Cat Kittens Successfully Reunited with Mother in Assam

Three Jungle Cat Kittens Successfully Reunited with Mother in Assam

Aruanchal: ‘Rediscovery’ of the Namdapha flying squirrel instils a ray of hope for conservationists

Aruanchal: ‘Rediscovery’ of the Namdapha flying squirrel instils a ray of hope for conservationists

Manipur Violence : Bodies of 87 Kuki Zo victims buried in Churachandpur

Helping Hands to offer scholarships of Rs 3 crore to IAS aspirant of NE

Helping Hands to offer scholarships of Rs 3 crore to IAS aspirant of NE

Assam: WTI-IFAW honoured by BTC for 20 years of service in the greater MANAS Landscape

Assam: WTI-IFAW honoured by BTC for 20 years of service in the greater MANAS Landscape

Assam Police Rescued 3 Students abducted from Arunachal's Likabali by School Van driver

Assam Police Rescued 3 Students abducted from Arunachal’s Likabali by School Van driver

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button