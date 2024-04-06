Assam Police Officer Raj Mohan Ray dismissed from service

GUWAHATI- An Assam Police Service (APS) officer has been dismissed from service and disqualified for future employment in a case related to the sexual assault and murder of a girl in Darang district, of which he was the superintendent of police at the time of the incident, DGP GP Singh said on Saturday.

“In pursuance of policy of zero tolerance towards malpractices in @assampolice, Sri Raj Mohan Ray APS, the then Superintendent of Police Darang, has been awarded penalty of dismissal from service, which shall ordinarily be disqualification for future employment on April 1st 2024 by @mygovassam,” the Director General of Police posted on X.

Ray was the SP of Darang when the sexual assault and murder of the 13-year-old girl, who was working as a domestic help in the house of one Krishna Kamal Baruah, in June 2022 created an outrage and led to allegations that the police displayed extreme dereliction of duty in collecting photographic and videographic evidence of the incident.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had visited the girl’s family two months later and, on his instructions, the body was exhumed and a second post-mortem conducted, which established sexual assault and murder of the victim.

Several people were arrested in the case subsequently, including Ray, employers of the victims, Darrang additional SP Rupam Phukan, Dhula police station officer-in-charge Utpal Bora and the three doctors who had conducted the first postmortem of the girl.