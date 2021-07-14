Itanagar: IMC team visit Solid Waste Management Plants in Delhi

NEW DELHI/ ITANAGAR- In view of the daily challenges being faced by the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) related to the management of the solid waste, team of IMC led by Mayor Tame Phassang today hold a meeting with the top official of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and visited various Solid Waste Management Plants at national capital ( Delhi ).

Mayor and team accompanied by the three Executive Engineers of MCD visited 1300 ton per day waste management plant, 12 MW solid waste management plant, Construction and waste management plant, Compost plant, Xaper machine at Kasturba drain, Fixed compactor transfer station and others to understand the advanced technology of solid waste management.

Earlier, attending the meeting Mayor –IMC Tame Phassang expressed gratitude to the officials of the MCD for the coordination during the site visit and briefing about the whole process of the solid waste management plants. Phassang also elaborated about the challenges being faced by the IMC on solid waste management and sought possible support from the MCD to tackle the solid waste in the line of MCD.

“MCD being one of the major body of the national capital is successfully managing the tons & tons of solid waste with its advanced technology. We believe that MCD will share such technology and necessary support to IMC also in days to come, stated Mayor.

While welcoming the Mayor IMC and Team, Engineer -in -Chief (MCD) Vijay Prakash expressed thankfulness to the team IMC for visiting MCD and has also assured to share ideas & knowledge on solid waste management to impart in the Corporation.

Among others, Chief Engineer Sandeep Sharma, Executive Engineer- Gagan Khanna , EE -RK Singh , EE- Sanjay Kumar, and others from MCD also attended the meeting.Corporator Ward No.17(IMC) Tarh Achak, OSD to Mayor(IMC) Kipa Punung also accompanied the Mayor in the official visit.