12, including 9 Chinese, killed in Pakistan bus blast  

A total of nine Chinese nationals and three Pakistani nationals were killed in a blast on a bus in Pakistan on Wednesday, reported global times . The bus was heading to the China-invested Dasu hydropower project site.

The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan has issued a warning on Wednesday, asking Chinese nationals and enterprises in the country to stay highly alert and avoid going out unless necessary.

Mainstream media and social media in Pakistan paid close attention to the attack. They expressed condolences for the victims and strongly condemned the terrorist attack, which was believed to be an attempt to drive a wedge between China and Pakistan and undermine the progress of infrastructure construction in Pakistan.