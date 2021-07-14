Arunachal: Soldier killed, 7 injured in Army vehicle accident in Upper Siang

ITANAGAR- One soldier was killed and seven suffered serious injuries after an Army heavy vehicle carrying these personnel met with an accident on Wednesday morning in upper Siang district in Arunachal Pradesh due to inclement weather conditions, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) said.

The accident took place between Pango and Palsi in Arunachal Pradesh.

As per the ITBP, which is mandated to guard India-China border and is deputed in Arunachal Pradesh, its troops rushed with an emergency intravenous supply and immediately started possible field critical treatment to the injured soldiers.

“One jawan reported dead but seven seriously injured were stabilised by the team. Injured have been airlifted to the Hospital,” said an ITBP statement.