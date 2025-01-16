Bigg Boss 18 Finale Voting Process: How To Make Chum Darang, The Winner Of The Salman Khan Show

Bigg Boss 18 Finale Voting Process: The wait is finally over as Bigg Boss 18 nears its end. The heated game show that saw many fights, arguments, fiery confrontations, and more has got its top 6 contestants. With emotions running high and the competition getting tougher, 6 contestants are standing close to the finish line, out of which one will soon be seen lifting the BB 18 winner trophy.

Wondering how you can make your favourite contestant lift the BB 18 trophy? Here is all you need to know

After Shilpa Shirodkar’s sudden eviction from the reality show, 6 contestants will be seen fighting for the top spot on the Grand Finale, which will be aired on January 19, 2024.

Vivian Dsena, Chum Darang, and Karan Veer Mehra broke down as Shilpa bid an emotional adieu to the BB 18 house.

Currently Vivian, Karanveer, Chum, Avinash Mishra, Rajat Dalal, and Eisha Singh are still in the running to lift the Bigg Boss 18 winner trophy.

While the top 6’s journey managed to win many hearts, it put them in a constant scrutiny. While the fan clubs are busy fighting among themselves about who will take home the win, here is how you can make your support count.

How to vote?

The power is in YOUR hands to decide who gets to stay. Here’s how you can cast your votes and save your favorite housemate:

You will have to download as well as install the JioCinema app on your smartphones. The app is available on Android and iOS. After that, you will have to add personal details like name, number, email ID, age, birth date, and so on. You will then have to visit the Bigg Boss 18 section and choose the nominated contestant to save him or her from elimination and press the submit button. It has to be noted that the voting lines will be open until Sunday, January 19, 2024, at 12 p.m. You can vote multiple times, so make sure you maximize your efforts.

