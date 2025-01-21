Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Clarified About Romantic Angle with Chum

Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra won the trophy by defeating Vivian Dsena in the finale. Immediately after the victory, Karan Veer started trending on social media and fans started congratulating him fiercely. The actor is now giving interviews continuously. He has talked about the relationships formed in the bigg boss house and his bond with Chum Darang. He has also clarified about the romantic angle with Chum.

After the finale, Karan Veer Mehra first went to drop his special friend Chum Darang to her house. During the finale, both of them were seen having fun together and celebrating the victory, which increased the curiosity of the fans about their relationship.

Seeing their bonding on social media, many people started speculating about their romantic relationship. Now amid these rumors, Karan Veer Mehra has openly talked about his and Chum Darang’s relationship. He said, “I have said what I had to say. Salman Bhai had said that one should always wait for the girl to come. The decision should always be of the girl. So right now I am just waiting.”

The Bigg Boss house is no stranger to romance, but Karan and Chum’s story felt like something out of a dreamy rom-com. From playful banter during kitchen duties to intense support in challenging tasks, their bond was unmissable. When asked if he will continue his romantic bond with Chum outside the house, Karan blushed and said, “Woh to wahi batayegi ab. Main to ready hun.”

After Karan Veer Mehra, Chum Darang also spoke to the media about this relationship. She said, “There is no romantic relationship between me and Karan Veer . We are just good friends. We became friends in the Bigg Boss house and it will remain so even outside the house.” Chum Darang further said that she does not understand “how did the romantic angle come into our friendship?”

Chum was the happiest after Karan Veer won the Bigg Boss 18 trophy. She expressed her happiness while talking to the media. Even though Karan Veer and Chum have called their relationship just friendship, fans have liked their bonding a lot. They are also hoping to see them together on social media. Now it will be interesting to see what turn Karan Veer and Chum’s friendship takes next.

