Arunachal: Governor visits Namsai District

NAMSAI- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) visited Namsai District on 20th January 2025. He reviewed the Central and State Governments sponsored developmental programmes, projects and schemes of the district in the District Secretariat, Namsai.

Interacting with the District Heads of Department and officers of District Administration, the Governor complimented them for the numerous developmental activities in the Aspirational District. He asked them to maintain the tempo and focus on skill development and education.

The Governor emphasized on strengthening Anganwadi centres and suggested for advance learning centres and mobile libraries to augment the education scenario in the district. He stressed that every effort must be there to make the youth of the State, educated, disciplined and motivated so that they become good citizens and able leaders.

Impressed by the accomplishment of the district in Agriculture and its allied sectors, the Governor said that Namsai has the capacity to be the ‘Vegetable Basket’ of the North East States. He asked the officials to encourage the agrarian community towards natural and multiple farming to ensure doubling their income.

Stating that tourism in the district can boost the socio-economy of the State, the Governor advised the district administration and department to go for a wholesome tourism experience with talented tour operators and guides and avenues for cultural exposure. He asked them to create technology-driven tourism hubs.

The Governor underscored that if the administration is effective, it will make huge impact in the developmental progress of the State. He said that it will be effective if there is automation of data, with which the officials can monitor, review and direct, ensuring fruits of development reach to the beneficiaries within the time frame.

Lekang MLA Likha Soni, Deputy Commissioner CR Khampa and District Planning Officer Dr. Keshav Sharma, DVO briefed the Governor about the achievements, initiatives and challenges of the district.

The Governor also interacted with Goan Burahs and Panchayati Raj Institute (PRI) members during his daylong district visit at Kongmu Kham. He urged upon the GBs and PRI members to voluntarily contribute towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat by ensuring that every child completes schooling, monitoring the implementation of developmental works at village and Panchayat level, maintaining cleanliness and being vigilant against drug menace.

The GBs and PRI members shared the issues and challenges with the Governor. They enthusiastically assured the Governor to adhere to his advice.

During the daylong Namsai District visit, the Governor also visited the Drug De-Addiction Centre at Lathao. He shared his concerned and separately interacted with inmates, recovered youths and officials of the center.

The Governor advised the inmates to involve themselves in physical activities, games and sports and skilling so that they can recover quickly, be socially useful and shoulder the responsibilities of their families.

The Governor impressed upon the officials to be dedicated, and sincere in their approach and give time to every inmate individually.