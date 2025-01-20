Arunachal: Bharatanatyam Workshops held to introduce classical dance among youth

NAROTTAM NAGAR ( Tirap ) – The Ministry of Culture, Government of India, in collaboration with the Arunachal Chapter of SPIC MCCAY, conducted a series of workshops on Bharatanatyam from January 15th to 19th, 2025, in Govt. HS School at Latho, JNV, Hawai, VKV’s in Amliang, Tafrogam, Tezu, Namsai, and Jairampur, Nimke School, Tezu, Anjaw Vidyapeeth, and Ramakrishna Mission School at Narottam Nagar of Arunachal Pradesh.

The primary objective of these workshops was to introduce the classical dance form to the youth and create awareness about the rich cultural heritage of India.

The workshops, led by renowned Bharatanatyam exponent Dr Debaldev Jana, aimed to promote the appreciation and understanding of classical dances among the younger generation.

Over five days, Dr Debaldev Jana interacted with approximately 2000 students, sharing his expertise and passion for the art form.

The workshops provided a unique opportunity for the students to learn about the nuances of Bharatanatyam, its history, and its significance in Indian culture.

The initiative is particularly noteworthy, as it seeks to engage the youth in constructive activities, keeping them away from negative influences such as substance abuse. By providing a platform for creative expression and cultural exploration, the workshops aimed to empower young minds and foster a sense of national pride and identity.

The students’ response was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing their gratitude for the opportunity to learn about Bharatanatyam. The workshops not only helped to create awareness about the classical dance form but also inspired the students to explore and appreciate other art forms.

The interactive sessions, demonstrations, and hands-on training provided by Dr. Jana helped to break down the complexities of Bharatanatyam, making it accessible and enjoyable for the students.

The success of the workshops can be attributed to the collaborative efforts of the Ministry of Culture, SPIC MCCAY, which is one of the key partners for the NEP2020 for IIT, IIMS, IISERs, KVs, private universities, schools etc. It has a collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, Navodaya Vidyalaya Sangathan, NSS, etc.

The workshops also highlighted the importance of classical dances in shaping India’s cultural identity. Bharatanatyam, with its intricate movements, expressive gestures, and rich symbolism, is an integral part of India’s cultural landscape. By introducing this art form to the youth, the workshops helped to create a sense of connection to the country’s cultural roots. They fostered a deeper appreciation for the diversity and richness of Indian culture.