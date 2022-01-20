Itanagar: APCDPOWA condoles the demise of Dani Loma

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh Child Development Project Officers’ Welfare Association (APCDPOWA) on behalf of all the CDPOs in Arunachal Pradesh under the Department of Women and Child Development, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh express deep grief and shock over the sudden and untimely demise of Dani Loma, CDPO, Tamen-Raga, Kamle District who breathe his last at around 6.30PM on 19th January,2022 at City Hospital Guwahati.

Late Dani Loma was born on 3rd March,1966 at Hija Village, Lower Subansiri. He joined the Government service as Statistical Assistant at Roing ICDS project, Lower Dibang Valley on 15/09/1994. He was a sincere and dedicated officer and served the department for more than 27 years for which the organisation shall always remember him. He is survived by his wife Smt. Dani Yam, four Sons and a Daughter.

The APCDPOWA extend its sincere prayers to the almighty to give enough strength to the bereaved family in this hour of grief and sorrow. The APCDPOWA extends its sincere condolences to the family.

The condolence meeting was also held at directorate of WCD, Itanagar at 3.30 PM today. The officer colleagues under women and child development department observed two minutes silence in respect of the departed soul and prayed for his eternal peace.