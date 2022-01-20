Uncategorized

Arunachal: Assam Rifles distributes Solar Lanterns to villagers

Being a remote village, it faces frequent electricity cuts for a long time throughout the year.

January 20, 2022
0 Less than a minute
Arunachal: Assam Rifles distributes Solar Lanterns to villagers

LONGDING- Longding Battalion Assam Rifles provided 95 Solar Lanterns to villagers of Longkhao village to illuminate their houses during frequent electricity cuts.

Being a remote village, it faces frequent electricity cuts for a long time  throughout the year.  It is a comparatively big village with considerable population including numerous students.

Hence, there was a requirement of solar lanterns to help the villagers so that they can deal with frequent electricity cuts which is an obstacle in daily household work especially during night.

The villagers, especially the ladies were overwhelmed by the gesture.  They expressed their gratitude and appreciated the noble gesture of Longding Battalion Assam Rifles.

Related Articles

Tags
January 20, 2022
0 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Arunachal: 400 Zero Enrolment Schools Shut across the state- CM

Arunachal: 400 Zero Enrolment Schools Shut across the state- CM

November 18, 2021
Arunachal: WSU and RSU demand immediate construction of Govt HSS Kanubari road

Arunachal: WSU and RSU demand immediate construction of Govt HSS Kanubari road

September 7, 2021
Itanagar: Pema Khandu lays Foundation Stone of the 200-bedded Multi-Specialty Hospital at RKMH

Itanagar: Pema Khandu lays Foundation Stone of the 200-bedded Multi-Specialty Hospital at RKMH

August 22, 2021
Kimin Controversy: BRO apologies to people of Arunachal Pradesh 

Kimin Controversy: BRO apologies to people of Arunachal Pradesh 

June 26, 2021
International Day of  Yoga observed all over Arunachal Pradesh

International Day of Yoga observed all over Arunachal Pradesh

June 21, 2021
SHOCKING- Dead body falls from ambulance on its way to crematorium in Madhya Pradesh

SHOCKING- Dead body falls from ambulance on its way to crematorium in Madhya Pradesh

April 23, 2021
Arunachal: Governor for harnessing the apiculture potential of the State

Arunachal: Governor for harnessing the apiculture potential of the State

April 7, 2021
Arunachal: Governor calls upon the youth to be innovative and enterprising

Arunachal: Governor calls upon the youth to be innovative and enterprising

April 6, 2021
Arunachal- Alo Libang launches Opioid substitution therapy, free diagnostic service, at Itafort UPHC

Arunachal- Alo Libang launches Opioid substitution therapy, free diagnostic service, at Itafort UPHC

March 28, 2021
Arunachal: Free solar lamps distributed to students in Tawang

Arunachal: Free solar lamps distributed to students in Tawang

March 5, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button