Arunachal: Governor inaugurates two-day Higher & Technical Education Conference

ITANAGAR- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) inaugurated the two-day 21st Conference of Higher and Technical Education in the Golden Jubilee Banquet Hall, Itanagar on 21st September 2023. He felicitated one of the Pioneers of Higher Education in Arunachal Pradesh Balinarayan Phukan, former Principal and conferred Governor’s Award to Undergraduate toppers of 2021, Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Technical Education (APSCTE) Gold Medal to toppers of Government polytechnics, NSS awards and Outstanding College Teacher’s Awards on the occasion.

In his inaugural address, the Governor advised for having ‘Think Tank’ in the State, which will advise the State Government on various aspects of transformation to the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020), particularly in the education sector. He said that with implementation of NEP 2020, there will be a paradigm shift in our approach and all stakeholders, especially the educationists must take responsibility to make education more student centric, multidisciplinary with multiple entry and exit points and contribute in making it successful.

The Governor said that National Education Policy (NEP 2020) has reoriented education and skilling according to young people’s aptitudes, emphasizing the need for an ‘industry-oriented’ education system to meet the rising demand for a skilled workforce as India is becoming a global manufacturing hub. He said that in parallel to the development of educational infrastructure, the curriculum must also be according to needs of the industries and other employment avenues.

The Governor recommended for maximum incorporation of technology and its utilization in the educational curriculum at all levels starting from primary education. He said that such steps will skill the present generation of youth to be more competent and also employable.

The Governor, while sharing his interaction with Gaon Burahs, villages and Panchayat members in the district tours, said that there will be shortage of teachers, doctors, engineers and essential service providers till we produce our own professionals. He exhorted the educationists of the State to explore ways and means to accomplish our mission of “Atma Nirbharatha’.

The Governor said that today’s youth are the future leaders and professionals and they must imbibe new skills, innovative ideas and go beyond classroom topics. He said that the education system in the State needs to be designed with the changing socio-economic environment of the globalised world.

The Governor congratulated the pioneers and awardees who received awards on the occasion. He felicitated the pioneer in Higher Education Balinarayan Phukan, who attended the function and presented the awards to the achievers.

The Pioneers of Higher Education Award-2022 were conferred to CP Damodaran, former Principal, Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat and Balinarayan Phukan, former Principal, Dera Natung Govt. College, Itanagar.

Dr. Yeshi Gyesen, Assistant Professor and Head, Department of Pol. Science, Dorjee Khandu Govt. College, Tawang, Dr. Sunand Kumar Sinha, Associate Professor & Head, Department of English, Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat and Dr. Manas Kumar Jana, Associate Professor & Head, Department of Commerce, Indira Gandhi Govt. College, Tezu received the College Teacher’s Award 2022 from the Governor.

Miss Tuliam Khoiyang, B.Sc. (Zoology) of Dera Natung Govt. College, Itanagar, Miss Nirmala Basumatary, B. Com. Of Saint Claret College, Ziro and Miss Chumi Mosing, BA (Geography) of Donyi Polo Govt. College, Kamki received the Governor’s cash award as toppers of University Examination 2021.

Miss Nyomba Nampo, Civil Engineering of Tomi Polytechnic College, Basar, Duyu Anu Taya, Computer Science of Rajiv Gandhi Govt. Polytechnic, Itanagar and Nani Boyson, Mechanical Engineering of CP Namchoom Polytechnic, Namsai received the Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Technical Education (APSCTE) Gold Medal as toppers of Government polytechnics.

Miss Veronica Padung of Jawaharlal Nehru College, Pasighat and Miss Nabam Jerma of Arunodaya University, Lekhi received the Best NSS Volunteer Award-2022, while Pankaj Bora, NSS Programme Coordinator of Arunodaya University, Lekhi received the Bess NSS Programme Officer Award-2022. Binny Yanga Govt. Women’s College received the Best NSS Unit Award-2022.

The Governor released the ‘Basic Information on higher & Technical Education, Arunachal Pradesh 2021-22’ and a book titled, ‘Agrarian transition and rural non-farm employment: Empirical findings in western Arunachal Pradesh’, authored by Dr. Tashi Phuntso, Principal, Government College, Bomdila during the function.

Speaking on the occasion, Taba Tedir, Minister Education said that the State Government is committed to achieve the objectives of National Education Policy 2020. He urged all stakeholders to put in concerted effort to realize the goals in the State.

The Education Minister called for a holistic recommendation from the participants of the conference to give new thrust to the education sector in the State. He said that it will go a long way in realizing the mission of Atma Nirbhar Bharat and Atma Nirbhar Arunachal Pradesh.

Kento Rina, MLA cum Advisor to Minister of Education, Prof. Tomo Riba, Vice-Chancellor of Arunachal Pradesh University, Pasighat, Amjad Tak, Commissioner (Education) and Pige Ligu, Secretary (Education) also spoke on the occasion.

Special Secretary (Education), Ms. Ira Singhal gave a PowerPoint presentation on initiatives taken by the State Government in the Higher and Technical Education sector. NSS volunteers presented a cultural programme on the occasion.

Dr. Alik Jongkey, Director, Higher & Technical Education, Prof. R.P. Sharma, Director, NIT, Prof. Narendranath S, Director, NERIST, Dr. S. Sreenivasa, former Deputy Advisor, NAAC, Banglore, Vice Chancellors and representatives of Private Universities, Principals of the Colleges and Heads of the Higher Educational Institutes and officers of Higher and Technical Education Department were present in the inaugural function.