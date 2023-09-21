Arunachal: Rashtriya Poshan Maah, Food Mela held at Tawang 

TAWANG- Celebrating Rashtriya Poshan Maah the women and child development department, Tawang district today conducted a food mela competition under Beti Bachao Beti Padhao programme. Variety of food items made of millet and locally available food grains were prepared by the supervisors and Gramsevikas, the officials from all the five WCD projects of Tawang district participated in the competition.

Speaking on the occasion SP Tawang DW Thongon said that the traditional food we prepare from millet are very nutritious but considering the demand of the consumer the food items prepared should be palatable and appealing and this is what exactly the participants of this food mela competition has done, he said the recipe should be shared with hoteliers so that they can cater local delicacies to their guests.

Also Read- International day of clean air, blue skies celebrated in Tawang

DC Tawang Kanki Darang said that cooking is an art and not everyone can be good cook, he appreciated the effort put in by officials of WCD in preparing variety of dishes from millet and other local grains.

He further said that to encourage the local self help groups these local delicacies should be made available in every hotel once a week. We discuss about the nutrition value of millet and other local organic grains, let us share such healthy and nutritious food with our guests also he added.

He informed that in discussion with District Tourism officer, some hotels will be selected for catering local food once a week to its guests, this would give the guests to taste local delicacy and some income to local chefs and members of SHGs.

Also Read- Seva Apke dwar 2.0 camp held at Jangda village in Tawang dist

Earlier CDPO Jang, Gyati Loder in his welcome address informed about the importance of Rashtriya Poshan Maah and Beti Bachao Beti padhao programme.

The programme concluded with felicitation to the winners of food mela, Lungla WCD project bagged first position while Tawang and kyidphel projects were adjudged as second and third position respectively by the judges.

CDPO Tawang project Dondup Pema conveyed gratitude to all for attending the celebration.