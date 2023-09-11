Arunachal: Governor participates in Universal Brotherhood Day ceremony at RKMSV in Tirap

NARROTAM NAGAR ( TIRAP )- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Lt. General KT Parnaik, (Retd.) participated in the Universal Brotherhood Day celebration at Ramakrishna Mission, Narottam Nagar in Tirap District on 11th September 2023. The daylong celebration coincided with the concluding function of 125th anniversary of Ramakrishna Mission, Belur Math, Kolkata and Golden Jubilee celebration of Ramakrishna Mission, Narottam Nagar. Reflecting the spirit of Universal Brotherhood, a minute silence was observed in remembrance of the people who died in the recent earthquake.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that Ramakrishna Mission School is the torch bearer in the field of education in the State, which has set goals, which needs to be emulated by others. He appreciated the academic environment in the campus, which he feels will continue to facilitate in producing educated, disciplined and inspiring good citizens. He also commended the monks, teachers and staff for the good work.

The Governor said that it is a matter of great pride that the school has set in motion a wonderful curriculum for students, instilling a sense of responsibility, discipline, pride and commitment. The achievements of the school, in its Golden Jubilee are commendable, as illustrious alumni are carrying the banner all over the country, he said.

Reflecting upon the spirit of Swami Vivekananda on the occasion of Universal Brotherhood Day, the Governor exhorted the people to promote amity and oneness. He said that supreme brotherhood in the armed forces, stands for ‘One for all and all for one’ and urged all to uphold the spirit.

In his maiden visit to the School, the Governor laid foundation stone for a new academic building at Ramakrishna Mission Sarada Vidyalaya. He also paid floral tribute at the statue of Swami Vivekananda in the school campus.

The Governor conferred IDBI Bank Golden Jubilee scholarship to 8 (Eight) students and Infosys Foundation Scholarship to 4 (Four) students. Master Jakap Pansa, Class V, Master Kaling Ngupok, Class VI, Master Yeshi Norbu, Class VII, Master Yangsen Nokpa, Class VIII, Master Choakwang Wangsu, Class IX, Master Ngongja Bangsia, Class X, Master Teaphang Khoisia, Class XI and Master Donwang Kamhua, Class XII received the IDBI Bank Golden Jubilee scholarship, while Master Martin Pabin, Class IX, Master Godi Hai, Class X, Master Wangsin Lammaty, Class XI and Master Zau Htoi Awng Sikhang, Cl;ass XII received the Infosys Foundation Scholarship.

Local MLA and minister of PHE & WS and DoTCL Wangki Lowang, who is himself an alumni of RK Mission also spoke on the occasion. He felicitated National Teachers’ Awardee of 2023, Netai Chandra Dey and State Teachers’ Awardee of 2023 Shri Debasish Roy and Sangey Laden Award winner Master Teaphang Khoisia, who got 4th rank in CBSE Class X.

Swami Jneyananda, Principal, Ramakrishna Mission School, Narottam Nagar presented a brief report about the institutes. Swami Achyuteshananda, Secretary, Ramakrishna Mission, Narottam Nagar and Swami Vedasarananda, Secretary, Ramakrishna Mission, Dibrugarh, Assam also spoke on the occasion. The students and the teachers presented cultural programmes on the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner, Tirap District, Hento Karga, SP, Rahul Gupta, special invitees, alumni, monks, teachers, staff members and students attended the function.