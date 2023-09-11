Arunachal: 2nd Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 camp held at Gongkhar village

GONGKHAR- The 2nd Seva Aapke Dwar 2.0 camp of Tawang district held at Gongkhar village under Mogto circle today. 238 villagers from Gongkhar, Khet, Gyamdong and nearby hamlets were benefitted from this camp. A total of 29 government departments provided their service to the villagers at their doorstep in this camp.

While interacting with the villagers after formal inauguration of the camp, DC Tawang, Kanki Darang asked the gaon burahs and panchayat leaders to ensure that no villager should be missed out in availing benefits of these camps.

We are in the process of saturating the schemes specially a few which are under saturation tracker, so all should cooperate and handhold those villagers who are not aware in availing benefits of various welfare schemes he added.

DC Tawang gave patient hearing to the grievances placed by villagers and assured that every possible measures will be taken immediately to redress those grievances.

The 2nd Seva Aapke Dwar camp at Gongkhar was attended by ADC Jang RD Thongon, DPDO Tawang Tenzin Jambey, EAC cum DPO Choiki Dondup, Circle Officer Mogto Phuntso Tashi, other head of offices from Tawang and Jang sub division.

The agricultural and horticulture department officials visited agriculture and horticulture farms while PD DRDA visited the project sites of MGNREGA for monitoring and supervision, DC Tawang also monitored few such projects on the way.