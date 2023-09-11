Arunachal: Vivekananda Kendriya vidyalaya, Kyidphel celebrated universal brotherhood day

KYIDPHEL- The Vivekananda Kendriya vidyalaya, Kyidphel today celebrated 130th universal brotherhood day in honour of the historic Chicago Address by Swami Vivekananda in the world parliament of religions in 1893.

DC Tawang Kanki Darang and SP DW Thongon also participated the celebration along with EAC Kyidphel Tsering Choden, other SSG members, guests representing various NGOs from Tawang, West Kameng and parents.

Addressing the PTA members and guests DC Tawang said Swami Vivekananda was the first youth icon of this great country who participated in the world parliament of religions in chicago and represented India.

Proudly presenting the great culture civilization and Indian identity in 1893 though our country was being ruled by the Britishers at that time. He spoke about the life of swami Vivekananda and his experiences with his guru Ramakrishna paramhansa. He discussed about vasudeva kutumbakam and mission one world one family.

We should walk on the path shown to us by Swami Vivekananda and work for the development of the nation he added. He motivated the students to work for development of nation appreciated the beautiful culutral performance by them. Asked the parents to motivate and monitor the activities of their children.

The students of VKV kyidphel presented beautiful cultural programme and drama on life of Swami Vivekananda. The Hindi teacher of the school Rakesh Petkar spoke in detail on the importance of the day while Pema Lhamu a student of class IX presented the Chicago address of Swami Vivekananda.

Earlier Praanth Yuva Pramukh and Cluster incharge VKV Rinchin Norbu spoke about the role of kendra in service of nation while teachers Vivekananda Roy and Mandita Limbu through power point presentation explained the reports on NEP 2020 and progress of school.

The winners and participants of various competitions held in school during the session were felicitated by Deputy Commissioner, Tawang.