Arunachal: Netai Chandra Dey of Ramakrishna Mission School, Narottam Nagar has been selected for the National Teacher Award 2023

Narottam Nagar ( TIRAP ) – Netai Chandra Dey, a dedicated educator at Ramakrishna Mission School, Narottam Nagar, has been selected as a recipient of the prestigious National Teacher’s Award for 2023. This recognition highlights his exceptional contributions to the field of education and his significant impact on students’ lives.

His journey in education spans over three decades, during which he has exhibited an unwavering commitment to nurturing young minds. As an innovative and compassionate teacher, he has inspired countless students to achieve their potential and excel academically.

His teaching methods emphasise not only academic excellence but also holistic development. His ability to create engaging and interactive learning environments has earned him respect and admiration from students, colleagues, and parents alike. His dedication extends beyond the classroom, as he has actively participated in various educational initiatives and community outreach programmes.

His dedication to fostering a love for learning has resulted in consistently outstanding academic results. His students consistently achieve top ranks in national and regional examinations, a testament to his effective teaching strategies and mentorship.

The National Teacher’s Award is a well-deserved recognition of his outstanding contributions to education. His commitment to shaping future generations and instilling values in them has not only impacted individual lives but also contributed positively to society at large. The award serves as an inspiration for educators across the nation to strive for excellence in their teaching practises.

In a rapidly evolving educational landscape, Netai Chandra Dey’s innovative approach, dedication, and passion for teaching serve as a beacon of light. His recognition as a National Teacher’s Award recipient reaffirms the crucial role that educators play in shaping the future of the nation.

It is also interesting to note that this year, Debasish Roy, PG Teacher in English at Ramakrishna Mission School, Narottam Nagar, has been selected for the State Teacher Award 2023. So far, three teachers of the institution have received the state award, and three teachers of the institution have received the national award for best teacher.

Moreover, in the Independence Day Speech, the Chief Minister announced the Gold Medal for the Ramakrishna Mission. All these achievements during the Golden Jubilee celebration of Ramakrishna Mission Narottam Nagar are a mark of recognition for the dedicated service of the institution to Arunachal Pradesh and the nation.