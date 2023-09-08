Arunachal: RKMS Narottam Nagar Netai Chandra Dey and Debasish Roy for their achievements

NAROTTAM NAGAR- In a heartwarming and commendable gesture of recognition and appreciation, Ramakrishna Mission School Narottam Nagar organised a felicitation ceremony at its Maa Sarada Hall of Central Office on 08th September 2023 to honour two distinguished educators, Netai Chandra Dey, a recipient of the prestigious National Teachers’ Award, and Debasish Roy, a State Teacher Awardee.

The event, graced by esteemed guests Wangpha Lowang, the former Minister of Education in Arunachal Pradesh, and Tomai Wangpan, the Officer-in-Charge of Deomali Police Station, was a celebration of their exceptional contributions to the field of education.

Netai Chandra Dey, who had previously been honored with the National Teachers’ Award, showcased his unwavering dedication to the noble profession of teaching. His journey as an educator has been marked by innovation, passion, and a deep commitment to his students’ growth and development. Dey’s achievements serve as an inspiration to aspiring educators across the nation, and his presence at the event was met with a standing ovation.

Equally deserving of accolades, Debasish Roy, the State Teacher Awardee, has consistently demonstrated his commitment to quality education within the state of Arunachal Pradesh. His innovative teaching methods and tireless efforts to empower his students have not only earned him recognition but have also enriched the lives of countless young minds. Roy’s dedication was celebrated with great enthusiasm by the attendees, who recognised him as a true role model for educators in the region.

The felicitation ceremony served as a platform for dignitaries and attendees to express their gratitude to these exemplary teachers.

Wangpha Lowang, the former Minister of Education, commended the awardees for their outstanding contributions to the education sector. He emphasised the pivotal role that educators play in the development of any society, particularly in remote and rural regions like Arunachal Pradesh.

Lowang also highlighted the government’s commitment to supporting and enhancing the quality of education in the state.

Adding to the honour and prestige of the event, Tomai Wangpan, OC of Deomali Police Station, underscored the importance of education in fostering a harmonious and progressive society. He applauded the dedication of teachers like Netai Chandra Dey and Debasish Roy, who work tirelessly to impart knowledge, instill values, and nurture the leaders of tomorrow.

The felicitation ceremony concluded with heartfelt speeches and expressions of gratitude from the awardees themselves. Netai Chandra Dey and Debasish Roy both extended their thanks to Ramakrishna Mission Narottam Nagar for recognising their efforts and to the entire teaching community for their unwavering support. They reiterated their commitment to their students and their pursuit of excellence in education.

The event not only celebrated the achievements of these two exceptional educators but also served as a reminder of the critical role that teachers play in shaping the future of society. It underscored the need for continued support, recognition, and investment in the education sector, particularly in remote areas like Arunachal Pradesh.

In the presence of dignitaries like Wangpha Lowang and Tomai Wangpan, the felicitation ceremony was a poignant reminder of the transformative power of education and the tireless dedication of teachers who work selflessly to make a difference in the lives of their students and communities. It was a day of inspiration and appreciation, reaffirming the importance of nurturing the educators who shape our nation’s future.

Swami Achyuteshananda, Secretary of Ramakrishna Mission Narottam Nagar, Swami Jneyananda, Principal of Ramakrishna Mission School, Narottam Nagar, and Swami Ritapathananada, Vice-Principal of the school, too, congratulated the awardees and encouraged the teaching fraternity to dedicate themselves to the cause of man-making and character-building education as envisaged by Swami Vivekananda.