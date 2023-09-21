Arunachal: East Siang reeling under constant power cut, MLA Moyong review the power supply scenario

PASIGHAT – ( By Maksam Tayeng ) – Entire East Siang district including Pasighat township reeling under constant power cuts from last couples of months and general public squarely blaming to the power department. The district administration and the elected leaders for the irregular power supplies, Kaling Moyong, Pasighat East MLA along with Tayi Taggu, Dy. Commissioner, East Siang District on Wednesday reviewed the power supply scenario of the district from the department of power, power grid, Pasighat Municipal council, PRI leaders etc at DC’s conference hall.

“Take appropriate and effective measures to ensure uninterrupted power supply to the consumers”, stated Pasighat East MLA Kaling Moyong on Wednesday while reviewing the power supply scenario of the district from the department of power in a power review meeting being attended by Dy. Commissioner, Pasighat, officials.

The state government has been providing all support for the welfare of the people in the power sector in the district and therefore the concerned department should bring practical benefits creating a people friendly quality power supply to the Pasighat Township with utmost sincerity and dedication, added Moyong.

He reiterated the importance of quality power supply and distribution systems with full transparency so that people develop confidence in them. For relief of the power crisis in Pasighat, an alternative line from Chapakhuwa, Assam was recently connected to Pasighat additionally but still people are facing tremendous power cuts.

He highlighted the power woes faced by the citizens and asked to complete urgently the works on substations and transmission lines under comprehensive scheme, undertaken by PGCIL (Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd) in the district, so that Pasighat and the district as a whole gets adequate and reliable and stable power supply and meet up the growing power demand in the future. At the same time the MLA opined that people of Pasighat must be cooperative and supportive in the process of power infrastructure development related works.

DC Tayi Taggu said that with many upcoming projects related to Pasighat as a Smart City, power supply would be a major need for every developmental activity. The district administration was committed and duty bound to provide 24×7 services to the concerned department (s) development. Taggu stressed on all out efforts by all for augmentation of power supply from all sources to meet the power requirements of Pasighat and the district as a whole.

The CGM (Power Grid) A. Majumdar, Sr. DGM Kaling Jonkey, SE (Power) M. Jini, EE (Power) Obang Yirang and EE (Transmission) Taduram Darang briefed the house about various development and issues being face by them to contain the power crisis at the earliest.

The SE and EE of DoP informed the MLA and DC that the demands for the township are increasing day by day. The department was drawing nine (9) MW supply out of which 7.5 MG load could be managed as maximum level.

The duo also informed that one more foothill supply from Likhabali would be connected to Niglok substation in coming days and Pasighat would be able to draw supply from Ranganadi via Aalo, Chapakhowa (Assam) and Likhabali via Niglok. The CGM (Power Grid) A. Majumdar and SE (Power) M. Jini brought to the notice that after completion power substation at Napit by November’23 would bring big positive results and mitigate the power constraint.

However, the recent incident of stealing copper wires of Napit power substation is a serious concern and every general public needs to cooperate and support the department of power and district administration in identification and punishment of such people who stole the power supply materials.

MLA Moyong and DC Taggu also appeal to the people to cooperate with the department by giving spaces in installation of power towers and not create any issues. Because there are some people among the people who create problems and disturb the installation of towers in their land. In this connection, Bogong-II ZPM, Ogam Mengu suggested the DC Pasighat and power department to disconnect the power supply connection to that persons’ home and further debar them from using public road, as those people who do not wants the much needed developmental infrastructure to pass through their lands, then they shouldn’t also use the same benefit from the government.

PMC Chief Okiam Moyong Borang, councilors Kaling Doruk and Oyin Gao, ZPMs Ogam Mengu, Tamut Tasung and Alen Taning were present and also spoke.