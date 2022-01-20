Arunachal: Governor participates in the State’s Golden Jubilee foundation day

ZIRO- The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh Brig (Dr.) B. D. Mishra (Retd.) participated in the Golden Jubilee celebration of the State’s foundation Day at Ziro on 20th January 2022. He greeted the people on the special occasion and paid tribute to the forebears of the State who contributed to the progress and development of the State.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor called upon the people, particularly the youth to cooperate and partake in the developmental process of the State. He urged them to resolve on the special day of the State’s foundation day to take Arunachal Pradesh forward towards prosperity.

The Governor exhorted the people to dedicate themselves towards all round development of the State, for which they and their posterity will be proud of when the State celebrates its centenary year.

The Governor advised all Arunachalis to work with the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’ Mantra, given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and maintain transparency, accountability, probity, promptness, equal dispensation, audit and mid course correction in all spheres of affairs.

The Governor said that good governance is the key to a Nation’s development and people’s progress. He asked the government officials to be accountable, have probity, act with promptness, make equal dispensation to one and all and constantly review their own course of work for improvement wherever necessary.

Sharing his pain and deep concern about disruption of the normal life of common man due to the frequent agitations and Bandh, the Governor said that the Bandh Culture is a hindrance to the developmental process. As responsible citizens, everyone must have zero tolerance and rise against the Bandh Culture, he said.

The Governor cautioned the people about the rising number of COVID positive cases. He appealed to them to wear facemask, wash hands frequently, and follow social distancing by practicing ‘Do Gaj Ki Doori’ at every place including offices, shops, streets and other public places and during all interactions.

Earlier, the Governor launched the Golden Jubilee Media Campaign on Arunachal Tourism. He also felicitated former Chief Ministers.

Cultural presentation representing the Subansiri Basin was presented on the occasion along with the rendition of ‘Hamara Arunachal’ led by the legendary singer of the State Bengia Hemanta.

Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Speaker of the State Legislative Assembly Pasang Dorjee Sona, members of the State Cabinet and State Legislative Assembly and members of Parliament participated in the programme amongst others.