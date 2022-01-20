ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

The Chinese Army reportedly abducted Tarom from the Indian territory.

Arunachal Boy abducted by PLA, Chinese Army
ITANAGAR-  The Indian Army through hotline has contacted the Chinese Peoples Liberation Army (PLA) and sought return of abducted Arunachal Pradesh teenager Miram Taron, defence sources said on Thursday.

The Chinese Army reportedly abducted Tarom from the Indian territory where China had constructed 3-4 km road in 2018. The incident was reported from Upper Siang district on January 18.

A defence PRO tweeted: “17-yr-old youth Miram Tarom of Zido, Arunachal Pradesh, was reportedly captured by the PLA across the LAC. On receipt of info, Indian Army imdtly contacted PLA through a hotline. Assistance from PLA has been sought to locate and return him as per protocol.”

An Arunachal Pradesh government official said here that the state government had also sought the Defence Ministry’s intervention to ensure the safe return of the youth.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said that the Defence Ministry through diplomatic channels took up the matter with the Chinese authority.

“I am hopeful that the youth would be released and return to his village soon,” the Chief Minister told the media on Thursday.

His friend, who managed to escape, reported the matter to the authorities and brought it to the notice of Tapir Gao, MP from the Arunachal East parliamentary constituency.

The All Arunachal Pradesh students’ Union (AAPSU) also condemn the reported abduction of Miram Taron, by the Chinese People Liberation Army. AAPSU President Hawa Bagang stated that the nefarious activities of the Chinese army across the border have not stop. The AAPSU demand for the safe return of Miram Taron. The AAPSU also appeal the Central Government to initiate appropriate action for the safe return of an Arunachalee youth.

In September 2020, the Chines PLA had kidnapped five boys from Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district before releasing them after about a week.

The villagers in the region are always forced to trek through the remote mountainous areas of Arunachal Pradesh due to the lack of proper roads. Arunachal Pradesh shares a 1,080-km border with China.

Recently, China’s Ministry of Civil Affairs had altered names of 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh, which was rejected by the Indian Ministry of External Affairs that said that such a move by Beijing cannot alter the fact that Arunachal Pradesh is an integral part of India.

