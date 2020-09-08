Arunachal: Five missing Arunachalee youths found on Chinese side: Kiren Rijiju

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Union Sports and Youth Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Tuesday informed that the five missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh have been found by the China’s People’s Liberation of Army (PLA).

Rijiju , who is also the Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal West, in a tweet wrote,” China’s PLA has responded to the hotline message sent by Indian Army. They have confirmed that the missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh have been found by their side. Further modalities to handover the persons to our authority is being worked out.”

The development comes two days after the Union Minister informed that Indian Army has sent hotline message to counterpart PLA in connection with the five missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Tezpur based Defense PRO Lt Col Harsh Wardhan Pande said , “We have received confirmation from the Chinese side regarding the crossing over of five Arunachalee boys. Now, action is being taken to bring them back and they will be with us very soon .”