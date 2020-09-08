Arunachal: “Yolvga Okkv Yombv” (Kyon Aur Kaise), Book in Galo Dialect released

Itanagar: C. D. Mungyak, Director cum Member Secretary, Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science and Technology Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh, in his speech told that translation of Kyo aur Kaise in galo language is a step towards popularising science among general mass. If communication is done in local language, pupils feel like part and parcel of the lessons. They do not forget easily what they learn and develop skills of analysing issues broadly.

The idea to publish the book “ Kyon Aur Kaise” is concieved from NCSTC’s TV serial of same title in English developed by Vigyan Prasar, Department of Science and Technology, Govt. of India, New Delhi and edited & translated in Galo by Dr. Pakngu Lombi, Deputy Director, (Technical) Arunachal Pradesh State Council for Science and Technology, Department of Science and Technology Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh under the project “Translation of Science Popularisation Book “ Kyon Aur Kaise ” In Galo Language of Arunachal Pradesh funded by NCSTC, DST Govt. of India, with an objective to promote science popularisation in local language.

The dignatiries present during the release ceremony were, Dr. H.K Dutta Director, SRSAC, Shri Yaadam Loyi, Member Secretary, Galo Language Development Committee (GWS) , Dr. Debajit Mahanta Project Director, State Bio-Resource Centrere, and Officials from Science & Technology, State Remote Sensing Application Centre and Science Centre.

Yaadam Loyi, Member Secretary, Galo Language Development Committee (GWS) in his speech elaborated the alphabet and vowel sounds of Galo language.