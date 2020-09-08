Itanagar: Eviction drive begins  in 4th IRBn HQ at Jully

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: The additional district magistrate (ADM) Talo Potom on Tuesday conducted eviction drive here at 4th IRBN headquarters campus, Jully. Large numbers of people have reportedly encroached the land belonging to the police department. Potom along with officials of the land department and police began the eviction drive today.

“ Based on the high court order for demarcation of the land and area the eviction drive was started,” informed ADM Potom. He said the court battle between encroachers and the government started in 2011.

“The land was originally acquired by the urban development department in 2002. Even some form of compensation was paid by the UD. But in 2013 the land was transferred to the police department by UD,” said ADM Potom.

He said a total 340 acre land was acquired by UD but 90% of land has been encroached.

“We are trying to get back the land as much as possible from encroachers. The unauthorized occupants will be evicted. Law is very clear,” added Potom. He said it will take at least 3 days to complete the eviction process.



Regarding the encroachment of the highway, he said soon action will be initiated in this regard. “Notice has been served to people who have encroached NH 415 from Hollongi to Banderdewa.

The eviction will be first carried out in the stretch between Hotel Todo and Papu Nallah in the next few days. Vendors have constructed illegal structure on the drains,” informed Potom.

He also said action will be initiated on the entire stretch from Hollongi upto Banderdewa.

“Even those occupying sector roads will not be spared. We will not compromise with it. Everyone should extend support to keep the capital complex beautiful,” said ADM Potom.