Arunachal Pradesh cabinet decides to confer Arunachal Ratna to former Lt Governor Raja

ZIRO- Commemorating the launch of the Golden Jubilee Celebrations of Arunachal Pradesh as an independent identity today, the State Cabinet Meet was held here at Ziro this morning chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu. In line with the theme of the celebrations – Celebrating the past… Nurturing the Future – the following important decisions were taken in the meeting.

To confer the highest State Award ‘Arunachal Ratna’ on Late K A A Raja, the first Lt Governor of Arunachal Pradesh for his immense and unforgettable contributions in the socio-economic and political development of the state.

To provide financial assistance to 500 top performing women Self Help Groups through fixed deposit of Rs 1 lakh each to strengthen social capital base and take up economic activities and to 300 Primary Level Federations through capital subsidy deposit of Rs 2 lakhs each for procurement of goods transport vehicle for use by their respective constituent SHGs.

To formulate District level Good Governance Index through engaging an experienced knowledge partner for strengthening all round development and improve ease of living of the citizens.

To identify and select 50 existing government schools based on professionally determined criteria for being developed as ‘Golden Jubilee Model Schools’ subject to maximum ceiling of Rs 12 crore expenditure per school at an estimated cost and allocation of Rs 500 crores approximately.

To complete and inaugurate 365 physical infrastructure projects within the Golden Jubilee year period from 20 January 2022 to 20 January 2023.

To provide recognition through a sum of Rs 2 lakhs as ‘Golden Jubilee Merit Award’ to any APST student completing class XII Board examination from schools of Arunachal Pradesh on qualifying National Level Entrance Examination and securing admission to IITs, IIMs, NLUs and AIIMSs.

To establish Arunachal Pradesh Infrastructure Financing Authority to meet development needs of the state.

To provide an additional fixed deposit of Rs 5000 as top-up amount over the existing Rs 20000 under the ‘Dulari Kanya Scheme’ to ‘Golden Jubilee Daughters’ who are born between 20th January 2022 to 20th January 2023 and are fully immunized.