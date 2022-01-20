ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Sanjay Dutt kick starts 50 years of Arunachal Pradesh campaign

Sanjay Dutt is the brand ambassador of '50 years of Arunachal Pradesh' campaign and took to Twitter to kickstart the month-long festivities.

January 20, 2022
ZIRO-  Sanjay Dutt has been making headlines for his upcoming film choices. Apart from this, he has been made the brand ambassador for ’50 years of Arunachal Pradesh’ celebrations. Sanjay is currently in Dubai and hence, couldn’t be present in-person to start off with the celebrations. But, he shared a video starring himself that will surely help boost the state’s tourism. Sharing the same, Sanjay wrote, “Proud to share my campaign for Arunachal Pradesh. My good wishes to the people of Arunachal for 50 year celebrations and a big thanks to @PemaKhanduBJP @rahulmittra13 @pasang_sona @ZingnuChau @MyGovArunachal @ChownaMeinBJP (sic).”

lso Read- Arunachal ropes in superstar Sanjay Dutt as brand ambassador for Golden Jubilee celebration

Arunachal Pradesh, came into being as a Union Territory (UT) on January 20, 1972. With Arunachal Pradesh completing 50 years as a UT, celebrations have started off in full swing at the Padi Yubbe stadium in Ziro, with a selective audience.

Also Read- Sanjay Dutt Signed as Arunachal Pradesh’s Ambassador

January 11, 2022

