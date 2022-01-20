ADVERTISMENT
Arunachal

Arunachal: Self Styled Captain of ENNG apprehended from Longding

The apprehension is a major setback to recruitment and extortion activities of ENNG in the region.

January 20, 2022
0 Less than a minute
Arunachal: Self Styled Captain of ENNG apprehended from Longding
ADVERTISEMENT

LONGDING-   Longding Battalion of Assam Rifles in a joint operation with Police apprehended an active Self Styled Captain holding the appointment of Brigade Commander of ENNG from Longding District, Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read-  Drug dealer apprehended in Longding

Based on a specific input, Security Forces with State Police launched a joint operation in School Colony, Longding Town. During cordon and search of the suspected houses, one active  Self Styled Captain holding the appointment of Brigade Commander of ENNG was apprehended.

Also Read- AR apprehends a woman drug dealer in longding

The apprehension is a major setback to recruitment and extortion activities of ENNG in the region.

Related Articles

The apprehended insurgent has been handed over to Longding Police Station, Longding District for further investigation.

Tags
January 20, 2022
0 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Arunachal: GUV, CM discuss COVID-19 situation

Arunachal: GUV, CM discuss COVID-19 situation

January 17, 2022
Arunachal Pradesh reports 266 new Covid-19 cases

Arunachal Pradesh reports 266 new Covid-19 cases

January 16, 2022
Arunachal: work for Palizli-Thrizino road to be start soon- CM

Arunachal: work for Palizli-Thrizino road to be start soon- CM

January 15, 2022
Arunachal: 100 detained, case registered against 25 for ICR bandh

Arunachal: 100 detained, case registered against 25 for ICR bandh

January 15, 2022
Arunachal: Assam Rifles conducts youth awareness conclave in Longding

Arunachal: Assam Rifles conducts youth awareness conclave in Longding

January 13, 2022
Arunachal: 470 illegal logs seized, 2 WBIs closed down

Arunachal: 470 illegal logs seized, 2 WBIs closed down

January 12, 2022
Arunachal: SSA inspires Kiyit and Borguli villages in keeping villages clean

Arunachal: SSA inspires Kiyit and Borguli villages in keeping villages clean

January 12, 2022
Arunachal: TCLNSU's statement is factually incorrect, Says AUS VC

Arunachal: TCLNSU’s statement is factually incorrect, Says AUS VC

January 11, 2022
Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke Dwar camp held at Shobur village

Arunachal: Sarkar Aapke Dwar camp held at Shobur village

January 11, 2022
Arunachal: Chowna Mein attends the Conference of Power Ministers

Arunachal: Dy CM Chowna Mein tests COVID-19 positive

January 11, 2022

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button