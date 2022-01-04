Crime

Arunachal: AR apprehends a woman drug dealer in longding

The drug dealer was involved in transhipment of Brown Sugar in bulk from Myanmar.

January 4, 2022
Arunachal: AR apprehends a woman drug dealer in longding
woman drug dealer Photo By Assam Rifles
  The drug dealer was found in possession of four packets comprising 40.93 gm of Brown Sugar worth Rs 8,18,600/-

LONGDING-  Assam Rifle and Longding police apprehended a woman drug dealer with suspected contraband in Longding on Tuesday, informed Assam Rifles official. The woman is a resident of, Kunsa village in Pongchau circle of Longding, the official said.

Based on a specific intelligence input regarding presence of a drug dealer in possession of contraband items in Longding town, a joint team of Longding Battalion Assam Rifles and Longding Police apprehended a drug dealer on 04 January 2022.

Also Read-  4 including a Cop arrested on drug trafficking racket

The drug dealer was found in possession of four packets comprising 40.93 gm of Brown Sugar worth Rs 8,18,600/- and the sale proceeds of Brown Sugar worth Rs 38620/-

The drug dealer was involved in transhipment of Brown Sugar in bulk from Langkho village of Myanmar to Kunsa Village and further sale of the contraband to various indvidual in Longding. The apprehension is a major blow to the illegal drug network in Longding District.

Also Read- NSCN (U) area commander apprehended from Mahadevpur in Namsai

The drug dealer alongwith the seized contraband and cash amount were handed over to Longding Police Station on 04 January 2022 for further investigation.

January 4, 2022
