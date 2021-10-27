Crime

Arunachal: NSCN (U) area commander apprehended from Mahadevpur in Namsai

He was involved in as many as 5 (five) different cases registered with Namsai PS, Mahadevpur PS and Crime branch.

October 27, 2021
0 1 minute read
Arunachal: NSCN (U) area commander apprehended from Mahadevpur in Namsai
PHOTO- Namsai Police
ADVERTISEMENT

NAMSAI-   In a joint operation of A/186 Bn CRPF and Namsai police,  A self-styled area commander of the NSCN (U), identified as Mineshwar Dihingia aka @Pilot (37), was apprehended from his hideout in Kaupatoni village in Mahadevpur of Namsai district on Tuesday.

The arrested accused person Mineshwar Dihingia @ Pilot is the area commander of NSCN(U) of Namsai district and was involved in as many as 5 (five) different cases registered with Namsai PS, Mahadevpur PS and Crime branch.

According to police sources, Dihingia was involved in various extortion cases in Namsai district for the last 6-7 months and had placed extortion demand to some prominent businessmen and extorted money from a local petrol pump in Namsai District.

After getting  information from the reliable sources, Since 28th September 2021, 5 (five) Police Nakas were placed in various locations under Lekang circle by the district Police in collaboration with 186th Bn CRPF, Alpha Company, Mahadevpur.

Further Police personnel in plain clothes were also engaged for locating the exact location of the accused person. Technical intelligence support from the Police headquarters was also provided to the District Police.

Arunachal: NSCN (U) area commander apprehended from Mahadevpur in Namsai

At last,  On 26/10/2021, the location of the wanted accused was traced in the Kaupatoni village, and accordingly the area was cordoned off and rigorous search operation was carried out and finally the accused was arrested.

The team after arrest of the wanted accused Mineshwar Dihingia @ Pilot, recovered .38 Pistol with Magazine , 5 nos of Live rounds, one Pistol Holster , Mobile handset, two number of  ATM card, Torch Light and others items from his possession.

The joint operation was led by Mahadevpur Police Station OC Inspector Gesap Ronya and Namsai SB OC Inspector Lod Tari, under the supervision of Namsai SP DW Thongon.

186th Bn CRPF, Alpha Company, Mahadevpur under the command of Assistant Commandant Hari Shanakar also assisted the Namsai Police in cordoning the suspected hideout of the wanted accused for the last 30 days in Mahadevpur area.

Tags
October 27, 2021
0 1 minute read

Related Articles

Arunachal: three drug peddlers arrested by Anti Drug Squad of Tirap Police

Arunachal: three drug peddlers arrested by Anti Drug Squad of Tirap Police

June 16, 2021
Itanagar: police constable, 6 others arrested in drug trafficking

Itanagar: police constable, 6 others arrested in drug trafficking

June 16, 2021
Arunachal: Online Gambling busted by Lower Siang Police

Arunachal: Online Gambling busted by Lower Siang Police

June 15, 2021
Arunachal: Pasighat police nabbed 3 drug peddlers with Brown Sugar, Heroin and Cash 

Arunachal: Pasighat police nabbed 3 drug peddlers with Brown Sugar, Heroin and Cash 

May 26, 2021
Itanagar Police bust drug racket, 5 arrested, seize suspected heroin worth of 10 Lakhs

Itanagar Police bust drug racket, 5 arrested, seize suspected heroin worth of 10 Lakhs

May 22, 2021
Arunachal: Tumi Ado, 'wanted' in several cases arrested by West Siang Police 

Arunachal: Tumi Ado ‘wanted’ in several cases, arrested by West Siang Police 

May 15, 2021
Arunachal: Pasighat police arrests a burglar, seizes LPG cylinders, TVs, Laptops etc

Arunachal: Pasighat police arrests a burglar, seizes LPG cylinders, TVs, Laptops etc

March 29, 2021
Itanagar: Man arrested for stealing traditional ornaments worth Rs 1.4 Cr

Itanagar: Man arrested for stealing traditional ornaments worth Rs 1.4 Cr

March 7, 2021
Itanagar: Miscreant open fire infront of Home Minister's Bungalow

Itanagar: Miscreant open fire infront of Home Minister’s Bungalow

March 6, 2021
Arunachal: SIT arrested Drug Mafia King Pin with Heroin worth of Rs 53 Lakhs

Arunachal: SIT arrested Drug Mafia King Pin with Heroin worth of Rs 53 Lakhs

March 4, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
error: Content is protected !!