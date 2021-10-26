Arunachal CM Pema Khandu visits to border areas in Tawang

Arunachal

Sharing some pictures from his visit in his Twitter handle, Khandu wrote: "Bravo Indian Army guarding our borders at extreme heights of Himalaya.

October 26, 2021
ITANAGAR-  Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu, paying a three-day tour to the border areas in Tawang district on Tuesday met the Indian Army and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel guarding the country’s frontiers in the Himalayan state, conveying the message to them that “they are not alone in the mountains and the whole nation is with you”, official sources said.

Sharing some pictures from his visit in his Twitter handle, Khandu wrote: “Bravo Indian Army guarding our borders at extreme heights of Himalaya. Visited Tulung la pass (17600 ft) at India-Tibet border during my 3-day tour of the border areas. A visit to remind our soldiers that they are not alone in the mountains and the whole nation is with you.”

Tweeting images of his meeting with the ITBP personnel at Lungur near the Line of Actual Control, the Chief Minister said, “Humbled to meet our ITBP jawans at Lungur near India-Tibet China border in Tawang district.”

 “May we never take for granted our comfort and peace while someone out there in the borders are guarding the borders in extreme conditions. Salute to our Himveer!” He also visited Chhetri War Memorial near Tulung la pass and laid a wreath in honour of the brave Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice while defending the motherland against the enemy.

Paying tribute to Veer Jawans of 5 Assam Rifles at Chhetri War Memorial, Khandu said in another tweet: “Your supreme sacrifice will never be forgotten. You always live in our heart and in our memory.”

During the visit, the Chief Minister also met the Brokpas (yak grazers) whom he describes as “true sentinels” of the border and enquired about their well being.

“Border people are our true sentinel. I am proud to meet the Brokpas of Sulungthi valley near the international border of Tawang district. Traditionally yak grazers, it’s because of their dwelling in the borders that we are able to thwart enemy’s claims over our land,” Khandu said in another tweet. UNI TD BM Tags: #’Nation is with you’: Arunachal CM to border guarding forces

