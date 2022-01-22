ADVERTISMENT
National

Hybrid Terrorists, new challenge for security forces in J&K

Watch this video to know who are Hybrid Terrorist.

January 22, 2022
0 Less than a minute
Hybrid Terrorists, a new challenge for security forces in J&K
ADVERTISEMENT

HYBRID TERRORIST: Whenever we talk about terrorism, the names that comes first on our tongue are Northeast and Kashmir. Terrorism is negligible in the Northeast now,  but terrorism keeps taking a new form in Kashmir from time to time and at this time a new form of terrorism in Kashmir is Hybrid Terrorism or we can say Hybrid Terrorists. In this video i will explain you who are hybrid terrorists….?

WATCH VIDEO

Also Watch-  Bulli Bai App: Know all about this trending topic

Related Articles

Tags
January 22, 2022
0 Less than a minute
Show More

Related Articles

Arunachal: Governor participates in the 1971 war commemoration celebration

Arunachal: Governor participates in the 1971 war commemoration celebration

December 17, 2021
7-year-old boy tests positive for Omicron in Bengal

7-year-old boy tests positive for Omicron in Bengal

December 15, 2021
CDS General Bipin Rawat, Chopper Crashes, Chief of Defence Staff, Bipin Rawat 

LIVE UPDATE- CDS General Bipin Rawat’s Chopper Crashes, 5 Dead

December 8, 2021
Newly Constructed road cracks up after BJP MLA smashes coconut during inauguration in UP's Bijnor

Newly Constructed road cracks up after BJP MLA smashes coconut during inauguration in UP’s Bijnor

December 7, 2021
Nagaland: Public outrage breaks out in Mon dist, after army guns down civilians

Nagaland: Public outrage breaks out in Mon dist, after army guns down civilians

December 5, 2021
Veteran journalist Vinod Dua passes away

Veteran journalist Vinod Dua passes away

December 4, 2021
Farmers stopped Kangana Ranaut's Car in Punjab, Demands Apology For Her Comments

Farmers stopped Kangana Ranaut’s Car in Punjab, Demands Apology For Her Comments

December 3, 2021
Bodies of two COVID-19 victims found after 15 months at Bengaluru hospital mortuary

Bodies of two COVID-19 victims found after 15 months at Bengaluru hospital mortuary

November 30, 2021
Covid 19 African Variant : first image of Omicron released

Covid 19 African Variant : first image of Omicron released

November 29, 2021
18 dead, 5 injured in road accident in West Bengal's Nadia

18 dead, 5 injured in road accident in West Bengal’s Nadia

November 28, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button