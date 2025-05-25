Bihar: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav Expels Elder Son Tej Pratap from Party and Family

PATNA– In a dramatic turn of events, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav expelled his elder son, Tej Pratap Yadav, from the party for six years and severed all familial ties with him on Sunday. The decision, announced via a post on X, comes in the wake of a controversial social media post by Tej Pratap that sparked widespread outrage and embarrassed the party leadership.

The controversy erupted on Saturday when a now-deleted Facebook post from Tej Pratap’s verified account claimed he had been in a 12-year relationship with a woman named Anushka Yadav.

The post, which included a photograph of Tej Pratap with the woman, read, “I am Tej Pratap Yadav and the one seen in this picture is Anushka Yadav. We have been known to each other for the last 12 years. We are in love and have been in a relationship for 12 years.”

Also Read- PM Modi Hails Sikkim Vet-Turned-Entrepreneur Dr. Chewang Norbu Bhutia in Mann Ki Baat

The revelation drew sharp criticism, particularly as Tej Pratap is still legally married to Aishwarya Rai, granddaughter of former Bihar Chief Minister Daroga Rai, with their divorce proceedings pending in a Patna family court.

Tej Pratap later claimed his Facebook account was hacked, asserting on X that the post was an attempt to “defame and harass” him and his family. He alleged the images were edited maliciously, stating, “My social media platform was hacked and my photographs were edited wrongfully.” However, the explanation failed to mitigate the backlash, prompting Lalu Prasad to take decisive action.

Also Read- Arunachal Pradesh Flags Off First Road Construction Using Full Depth Reclamation Technology

In a strongly worded statement on X, Lalu Prasad condemned his son’s conduct, saying, “Ignoring moral values in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice. The activities, public conduct, and irresponsible behavior of my eldest son are not in accordance with our family values and traditions. Therefore, due to the above circumstances, I remove him from the party and family. He is expelled from the party for six years.” He further emphasized that Tej Pratap would have “no role of any kind in the party and family” moving forward.

The expulsion has sent shockwaves through Bihar’s political circles, especially with the state assembly elections looming. The RJD, under the leadership of Lalu’s younger son, Tejashwi Yadav, is gearing up for the polls, and the family feud threatens to disrupt the party’s campaign.

Also Read- Arunachal Signs Landmark MoU with Pangkang Villagers to Begin Feasibility Study for Siang Upper Multipurpose Project

Tejashwi, seen as Lalu’s political heir, distanced himself from the controversy, stating, “We cannot tolerate such things. We are working and are dedicated to the people of Bihar. Political life and personal life are different, but I support our party chief’s decision.” He added that he learned of the expulsion through the media, underscoring the internal rift.

The decision has also drawn reactions from within and outside the family. RJD leader and Lalu’s daughter, Rohini, backed her father’s move, stating that the party could not allow its prestige to be tarnished.

As the RJD navigates this public relations crisis, political analysts suggest that Lalu’s decision is a strategic move to safeguard the party’s image ahead of the elections. Posts on X reflect mixed sentiments, with some users mocking Tej Pratap’s hacking claims and others speculating that the expulsion may be temporary, drawing parallels to similar political family disputes.

The expulsion marks a significant chapter in the Yadav family saga, raising questions about Tej Pratap’s political future and the RJD’s cohesion as it braces for a critical electoral battle. For now, the party’s focus remains on Tejashwi Yadav, who continues to lead the RJD’s campaign for social justice and political dominance in Bihar.