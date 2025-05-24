Sikkim: Lt. Shashank Tiwari gave his life saving a fellow soldier

GANGTOK/ AYODHYA – In a heart-wrenching yet inspiring act of valor, Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari, a 23-year-old officer of the Indian Army’s Sikkim Scouts, laid down his life on May 22, 2025, while rescuing a fellow soldier during an operational patrol in North Sikkim.

The incident, which occurred in the rugged, high-altitude terrain of the Himalayan state, has left the nation mourning the loss of a braveheart who exemplified the highest traditions of the Indian Army.

Lieutenant Tiwari, commissioned just six months ago on December 14, 2024, after clearing the National Defence Academy (NDA) examination in 2019, was leading a Route Opening Patrol toward a Tactical Operating Base (TOB) in Sikkim, a critical post being prepared for future deployment.

Around 11:00 AM, Agniveer Stephan Subba, a member of the patrol, lost his footing while crossing a precarious log bridge over a fast-flowing mountain stream. The powerful current swept Subba away, putting his life in immediate danger.

Displaying extraordinary courage and selfless leadership, Lieutenant Tiwari leapt into the icy, treacherous waters without hesitation to save his comrade. He was joined by Naik Pukar Katel, another soldier in the patrol, and together they successfully rescued Agniveer Subba.

Tragically, the forceful current overpowered Lieutenant Tiwari, sweeping him away. Despite frantic efforts by his team, his body was recovered 800 meters downstream by 11:30 AM.

Hailing from Kaushalpuri Colony in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, Lieutenant Tiwari was described by his family and peers as a bright and dedicated individual. His uncle, Rajesh Dubey, noted that Shashank excelled academically, completing his early education at a CBSE school in Faizabad before pursuing his dream of serving the nation through the NDA.

His father, Jung Bahadur Tiwari, a Merchant Navy officer currently stationed in the United States, is expected to arrive in Ayodhya for his son’s final rites, which will be conducted with full military honors on Saturday, May 24, 2025. His mother, Neeta Tiwari, who suffers from a heart condition, has yet to be informed of the tragedy, as the family awaits her husband’s return.

The Indian Army and civil authorities have paid rich tributes to Lieutenant Tiwari’s sacrifice. Lt Gen R.C. Tiwari, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Command, expressed deep condolences, stating, “Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari made the supreme sacrifice while rescuing a fellow soldier, embodying the Indian Army’s core values of selfless service, integrity, and leadership.”

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang, in a heartfelt Facebook post, mourned the loss, saying, “His courage, sense of duty, and commitment to the country will forever be remembered.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who was in Ayodhya on Friday, announced financial assistance of ₹50 lakh for the family and plans to construct a memorial in Lieutenant Tiwari’s honor. “His sacrifice is a testament to the bravery and selflessness of our armed forces,” Adityanath said.

Lieutenant Tiwari’s ultimate sacrifice underscores the unbreakable bond between soldiers, transcending rank and forged in the crucible of duty. His legacy of courage and comradeship will inspire generations, as the nation salutes a hero who gave his all to save another.