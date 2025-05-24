Arunachal: Himalayan University Hosts NSS Youth Drive on “Sehat aur Samaj” to Promote Health and Social Awareness

ITANAGAR- The Department of Management at Himalayan University, Itanagar, organized a National Service Scheme (NSS) outreach programme titled “Sehat aur Samaj: Youth for Health, Hope, and Harmony” on 24th May 2025. The event, held at Delhi Public School (DPS), Itanagar, brought together over 120 students from Classes 8 to 12 along with faculty members, university students, and education leaders.

The programme aimed to raise awareness about hygiene, preventive healthcare, and social responsibility among youth, reinforcing the message of holistic well-being and community involvement.

The event began with a welcome address by Ms. Ngilyang Limee, Assistant Professor, Department of Management, followed by a felicitation ceremony honoring Dr. P. K. Sutradhar, Principal of DPS, for his contributions to youth development and education. The felicitation was led by Ms. Tad Nime, Head of the Department of Management, HU.

Mr. Rana Taku, Assistant Professor and NSS Coordinator, delivered the inaugural speech, highlighting the objectives of the NSS and the vital role of youth in building a healthier and more harmonious society.

Key highlights of the programme included:

Student-led talks by Mr. Mega Maga (BBA 1st Year) and Ms. Tam Yatik (BBA 2nd Year) on topics such as hygiene, lifestyle diseases, and preventive health.

A moving silent skit on drug awareness performed by BBA students, leaving a powerful impact on the audience.

Interactive Q&A sessions, allowing school students to engage in open dialogue on health, social challenges, and youth responsibilities.

A joint reflection session by Ms. Tad Nime and Dr. Sutradhar on the collective role of educators and communities in student development.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks from Ms. Kimmy Bora, Assistant Professor and NSS Co-Coordinator, who appreciated the collaborative efforts of both institutions in making the event a success.

This youth-driven initiative highlighted the need for educational institutions to take an active role in promoting not just academic learning but also life skills, social awareness, and community well-being.