National

Supreme Court Orders SIT Probe into MP Minister Vijay Shah’s Remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi

Last Updated: 19/05/2025
1 minute read

NEW DELHI— In a decisive move, the Supreme Court of India has directed the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the derogatory remarks made by Madhya Pradesh Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, a decorated Indian Army officer.

The apex court, expressing strong disapproval, stated that Shah’s comments brought shame to the entire nation. Rejecting his apology, the court emphasized the gravity of the offense and the need for accountability.

The controversy began after Shah’s remarks following Colonel Qureshi’s media briefing on Operation Sindoor, a military initiative targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan. His comments sparked widespread criticism, leading to the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against him.

Despite Shah’s attempts to apologize, stating that his words were misconstrued, the Supreme Court found his apology insincere. The court’s decision to initiate an SIT probe underscores its commitment to upholding the dignity of armed forces personnel and ensuring that public officials are held accountable for their statements.

The SIT is expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter, with the court directing the state government to submit a report on the actions taken against Shah.

Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, born in 1974 in Vadodara, Gujarat, is a senior officer in the Indian Army’s Signal Corps. She has the distinction of being the first woman to lead an Indian contingent in a United Nations peacekeeping mission and has been recognized for her leadership during the 2025 India–Pakistan conflict. Her contributions have been instrumental in modernizing the Army’s technological capabilities and breaking gender barriers within the military.

