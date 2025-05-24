X (Formerly Twitter) Down Again, Users Report Widespread Outages Globally

NEW DELHI — X (formerly known as Twitter) faced yet another major outage today, leaving millions of users across the globe unable to access the platform or post updates. The disruption began around 8:30 AM IST, with users reporting issues with tweet loading, timelines, DMs, and login failures on both mobile apps and web browsers.

The hashtag #XDown quickly began trending on other social media platforms like Instagram and Threads, as frustrated users turned to alternative channels to share their experiences.

As of now, no official statement has been issued by X Corp. or Elon Musk, who acquired the platform in 2022 and rebranded it to X in 2023. The cause of the outage remains unclear, but some experts speculate it could be linked to server-side disruptions or ongoing backend updates.

This marks the third major outage in the past two months, raising concerns about platform reliability and infrastructure stability under the new ownership and management style.

Tech analysts suggest that repeated outages could impact user trust and engagement, especially with growing competition from platforms like Meta’s Threads and decentralized networks such as Bluesky and Mastodon.

Users are advised to stay tuned to official X support channels (when functional) or check online status trackers for real-time updates.