ADVERTISMENT
National

Four Dead as Iron Bridge Collapses Over Indrayani River in Pune

This calamity highlights urgent concerns regarding the maintenance of aging infrastructure at vibrant tourist spots, especially during monsoon when water flow intensifies.

Last Updated: 15/06/2025
1 minute read
Four Dead as Iron Bridge Collapses Over Indrayani River in Pune

PUNE– A tragic bridge collapse occurred today near Kundamala village in Maval tehsil, Pune district, when an old iron footbridge over the Indrayani River gave way at around 3:30 pm, sending scores of tourists into the water.

  • Casualties & Injuries: So far, four fatalities have been confirmed—with two bodies recovered from under the debris and two others succumbing to injuries post-rescue. Another 32 individuals were injured, with six in critical condition.
  • Missing & Swept Away: Rescue teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and CRPF personnel, are conducting intensive search operations as several people are believed to have been swept away in the raging river.

Also Read- Helicopter Crashes Near Kedarnath; All Seven Aboard Killed

Join and Follow our WhatsApp channel
  • Infrastructure at Fault: Officials note the bridge was constructed over 30 years ago to serve local farmers and was no longer suited to heavy footfall—approximately 100–125 visitors and motorbikes were on it when it collapsed under the load.
  • Witness Accounts: Eyewitnesses reported that the rusted structure “shook for five minutes” before buckling.
  • Relief Measures: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a ₹5 lakh compensation for each victim’s family and pledged full coverage of medical costs for the injured. He is closely monitoring rescue operations.

Also Read- Arunachal Pradesh BJP MLA Ratu Techi, Three Others Sentenced to Two Years in Cheque Bounce Case

  • National Attention: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah expressed condolences and urged swift rescue efforts. Modi also spoke with CM Fadnavis to ensure central assistance.

Authorities have suspended tourist access to the site and announced structural audits of similar bridges. A detailed investigation is underway focusing on maintenance lapses and crowd management .

This calamity highlights urgent concerns regarding the maintenance of aging infrastructure at vibrant tourist spots, especially during monsoon when water flow intensifies.

Tags
Last Updated: 15/06/2025
1 minute read

Related Articles

IndiGo Flight Encounters Hailstorm En Route to Srinagar; Passengers Describe 'Terrifying' Experience

IndiGo Flight Encounters Hailstorm En Route to Srinagar; Passengers Describe ‘Terrifying’ Experience

Supreme Court Orders SIT Probe into MP Minister Vijay Shah’s Remarks on Colonel Sofiya Qureshi

Haryana YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra Arrested for Spying for Pakistan

Haryana YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra Arrested for Spying for Pakistan

Muslim Men Must Treat Wives Equally, Cautions Against Misuse of Quranic Provision: Allahabad HC

Muslim Men Must Treat Wives Equally, Cautions Against Misuse of Quranic Provision: Allahabad HC

MP High Court Slams BJP Minister Vijay Shah, Orders FIR for Insulting Army Officer Col. Sofiya Qureshi

MP High Court Slams BJP Minister Vijay Shah, Orders FIR for Insulting Army Officer Col. Sofiya Qureshi

India Expels Pakistani High Commission Official, Asked to Leave India within 24 hrs

India Expels Pakistani High Commission Official, Asked to Leave India within 24 hrs

PM Modi Declares Zero Tolerance for Terror with Operation Sindoor

PM Modi Declares Zero Tolerance for Terror with Operation Sindoor

Drone War 2025: How Unmanned Systems Are Redefining the India-Pakistan War

Drone War 2025: How Unmanned Systems Are Redefining the India-Pakistan War

Strategic Pause, Not Exit: India Halts Indus Water Treaty as World Bank Clarifies Its Limited Role

Strategic Pause, Not Exit: India Halts Indus Water Treaty as World Bank Clarifies Its Limited Role

Pakistan’s Bid to Escalate Negated- Proportionate Response by India

Pakistan’s Bid to Escalate Negated- Proportionate Response by India

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button