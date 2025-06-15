Four Dead as Iron Bridge Collapses Over Indrayani River in Pune

PUNE– A tragic bridge collapse occurred today near Kundamala village in Maval tehsil, Pune district, when an old iron footbridge over the Indrayani River gave way at around 3:30 pm, sending scores of tourists into the water.

Casualties & Injuries : So far, four fatalities have been confirmed—with two bodies recovered from under the debris and two others succumbing to injuries post-rescue. Another 32 individuals were injured, with six in critical condition.

Missing & Swept Away: Rescue teams, including the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and CRPF personnel, are conducting intensive search operations as several people are believed to have been swept away in the raging river.

Infrastructure at Fault : Officials note the bridge was constructed over 30 years ago to serve local farmers and was no longer suited to heavy footfall—approximately 100–125 visitors and motorbikes were on it when it collapsed under the load.

Witness Accounts : Eyewitnesses reported that the rusted structure "shook for five minutes" before buckling.

Relief Measures: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a ₹5 lakh compensation for each victim's family and pledged full coverage of medical costs for the injured. He is closely monitoring rescue operations.

National Attention: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah expressed condolences and urged swift rescue efforts. Modi also spoke with CM Fadnavis to ensure central assistance.

Authorities have suspended tourist access to the site and announced structural audits of similar bridges. A detailed investigation is underway focusing on maintenance lapses and crowd management .

This calamity highlights urgent concerns regarding the maintenance of aging infrastructure at vibrant tourist spots, especially during monsoon when water flow intensifies.