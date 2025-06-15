Takam Sanjoy Criticizes Arunachal Govt for Governor’s Presence in Cabinet Meeting

ITANAGAR– In a move that has stirred political controversy in Arunachal Pradesh, Congress leader and former Member of Parliament Takam Sanjoy has strongly criticized the BJP-led state government for allowing Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K.T. Parnaik to address a special cabinet meeting, a step Sanjoy described in a statement, as a “gross constitutional violation.”

The special cabinet session, held on June 13 at Niti Vihar CMO, was reportedly organized to commemorate the one-year completion of the current state government led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu. The event drew attention after local media highlighted the Governor’s participation in a forum traditionally reserved for elected ministers.

Takam Sanjoy denounced the move as “obnoxious and never heard before,” asserting that it violates the foundational principles of the Indian Constitution, which delineates clear boundaries between constitutional heads and executive functions.

“The Governor may address the Assembly, but under no democratic norm should they participate in or preside over a cabinet meeting,” Sanjoy said in a statement. “This decision shows a blatant disregard for the Constitution and undermines the spirit of federal democracy.”

He went further to accuse the BJP government in both center and state, setting a dangerous precedent by appearing to condone such overreach.

“If the Centre is silent on this breach, what’s next? More constitutional violations with far-reaching consequences?” he asked rhetorically, urging civil society and democratically conscious citizens of Arunachal to remain vigilant.

Sanjoy also reminded the public of Arunachal Pradesh’s deep-rooted democratic traditions, stating that the people of the state, governed by village councils even before Independence, have always been known as staunch democrats and patriots.

The BJP state leadership has yet to respond to the criticism.